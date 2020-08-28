A 17-year-old is challenging Down syndrome stereotypes with his TikTok videos

With over two lakh followers on the application, the duo’s popular videos include cooking tutorials, travel videos and even pranks. (Picture credit: Reuters)

A 17-year-old boy from Amman in Jordan is challenging Down syndrome stereotypes with his TikTok videos.

According to news agency Reuters, Adam Mazen started posting videos when Jordan went into lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He has over two lakh followers on the application, and popular videos include cooking tutorials, travel videos and even pranks.

The teenager’s bother Mohammed Mazen Abu handles the camera work and often helps Adam come up with fun and creative ideas.

Take a look here:

Adam and his brother started out the venture in an attempt to spread awareness about Down syndrome and to create a more accepting society for those living with the condition.

Down syndrome is caused when abnormal cell division results in the development of a partial or a complete copy of chromosome 21.

(With inputs from Reuters)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd