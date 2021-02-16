scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Daily dance routine of this boy battling Down Syndrome is a hit on social media

The video which was shared on Instagram‘s @thehouseofwheeler page features Treg Wheeler, who has been diagnosed with Down syndrome since birth.

By: Trends Desk | New Desk |
February 16, 2021 6:14:22 pm
A video of a differently-abled boy’s daily dance routine before he goes to school is making rounds of the internet for all the right reasons.

The video shared on Instagram’s @thehouseofwheeler page features Treg Wheeler, who has been diagnosed with Down Syndrome since birth.

“Every day before preschool Treg has a little dance party to get pumped for the day!” reads the caption to the video.

Take a look at the video here:

In the video, Treg is seen standing in front of the mirror and dancing to American rock band Dirty Heads’ chartbuster ‘Vacation’. Since being shared online, the video has struck a chord with many. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

@thehouseofwheeler page is managed by Treg’s mother Taylor Wheeler and chronicles the boy’s adventures and milestones, overcoming the struggles of Down Syndrome.

For the uninitiated, Down Syndrome is a genetic disorder which causes developmental and intellectual delays in children.

