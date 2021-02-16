Daily dance routine of this boy battling Down Syndrome is a hit on social media

February 16, 2021 6:14:22 pm
A video of a differently-abled boy’s daily dance routine before he goes to school is making rounds of the internet for all the right reasons.
The video shared on Instagram’s @thehouseofwheeler page features Treg Wheeler, who has been diagnosed with Down Syndrome since birth.
“Every day before preschool Treg has a little dance party to get pumped for the day!” reads the caption to the video.
Take a look at the video here:
In the video, Treg is seen standing in front of the mirror and dancing to American rock band Dirty Heads’ chartbuster ‘Vacation’. Since being shared online, the video has struck a chord with many. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:
@thehouseofwheeler page is managed by Treg’s mother Taylor Wheeler and chronicles the boy’s adventures and milestones, overcoming the struggles of Down Syndrome.
For the uninitiated, Down Syndrome is a genetic disorder which causes developmental and intellectual delays in children.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.