‘Double trouble’: Woman in US finds two-headed snake at home

While finding a snake at your home may be terrifying enough, imagine if it had two heads? That is exactly what a US-based woman found at her house in North Carolina.

Intrigued by the reptile, Jeannie Wilson later took to her social media account and shared a video of the snake along with a caption that read, “Ok facebook…anybody out there know of a place that would take Double Trouble here and care for him/her or should I turn it loose?. It’s not poisonous.”

“I called my son-in-law, who wasn’t far away, and he said he’d be back,” Wilson told WSOC-TV. “I’m not crazy, guys. He’s got two heads,” she further said.

Watch the video here:

Not keen to hurt the snake, Wilson put it in a jar and later sent it to the Catawba Science Center, which plans to keep the rare specimen and use it in its programs for school children, the news website reported.

Since being shared online, the video of the snake has gone viral on social media and prompted many reactions among netizens.

