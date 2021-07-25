‘Double trouble’: Video of two-headed snake eating mice goes viral

Scared of reptiles? Then don’t watch this video.

US-based content creator Brian Barczyk recently shared a video of a two-headed snake simultaneously swallowing two mice.

“Two-headed Ben and Jerry eating. Miss all my snakes and animals, but we will be home soon. Having a blast on this adventure and have so much more to share!!” wrote Barczyk while sharing the video of his Instagram page ‘snakebytestv’.

Watch the video here:

With a following of over 6 lakhs on the social media platform, it did not take long for the post to be flooded by netizens, who were shocked to see a two-headed snake.

‘Never seen a two-headed snake before,” commented a person on the clip, which has now garnered over 18,000 views. However, many were also intrigued and wondered how the animal is surviving.