Sunday, July 25, 2021
‘Double trouble’: Video of two-headed snake eating mice goes viral

With a following of over 6 lakhs on the social media platform, it did not take long for the post to be flooded by netizens, who were shocked to see a two-headed snake.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 25, 2021 1:29:28 pm
two headed snake eating mice, two headed snake viral video, two headed snake twitter reactions, two headed snake, indian express, indian express newsVlogger Brian Barczyk shared a clip of a two-headed snake.

Scared of reptiles? Then don’t watch this video.

US-based content creator Brian Barczyk recently shared a video of a two-headed snake simultaneously swallowing two mice.

“Two-headed Ben and Jerry eating. Miss all my snakes and animals, but we will be home soon. Having a blast on this adventure and have so much more to share!!” wrote Barczyk while sharing the video of his Instagram page ‘snakebytestv’.

Watch the video here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

‘Never seen a two-headed snake before,” commented a person on the clip, which has now garnered over 18,000 views. However, many were also intrigued and wondered how the animal is surviving.

