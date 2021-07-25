‘Double trouble’: Video of two-headed snake eating mice goes viral

Updated: July 25, 2021 1:29:28 pm
Scared of reptiles? Then don’t watch this video.
US-based content creator Brian Barczyk recently shared a video of a two-headed snake simultaneously swallowing two mice.
“Two-headed Ben and Jerry eating. Miss all my snakes and animals, but we will be home soon. Having a blast on this adventure and have so much more to share!!” wrote Barczyk while sharing the video of his Instagram page ‘snakebytestv’.
Watch the video here:
With a following of over 6 lakhs on the social media platform, it did not take long for the post to be flooded by netizens, who were shocked to see a two-headed snake.
‘Never seen a two-headed snake before,” commented a person on the clip, which has now garnered over 18,000 views. However, many were also intrigued and wondered how the animal is surviving.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-