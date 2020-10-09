Drone sounds alarm just in time to warn surfer being stalked by great white shark

The drone footage showed the shark approaching Wilkinson before it darts away when the drone set off its emergency alarm.

Professional surfer Matt Wilkinson was catching waves off Sharpes Beach in Australia’s Northern New South Wales when the shark was spotted stalking him.

The incident was caught on camera by the Surf Life Saving New South Wales, who monitor the beaches around the Ballina area, with drones.

Footage captured by the drone showed the shark approaching Wilkinson before it darts away when an emergency alarm is sounded.

According to a Facebook post by Surf Life Saving NSW, the shark was about 1.5 meters long.

Though the surfer heard the warning, Wilkinson said he didn’t realise the shark was that close.

‘I heard a splash and a noise and looked around and couldn’t see anything,’ he told The Daily Mail.

According to the report, the beach was evacuated following the incident and remained closed the following day.

