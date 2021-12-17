Doppelganger or deepfake? Elon Musk’s Chinese lookalike divides internet

Thanks to social media, finding a celebrity doppelganger on the other side of the world has become an easy feat. Currently, a video of Elon Musk’s lookalike from China is making waves on the internet. However, not everyone is convinced.

Originally uploaded on Douyin, the Chinese TikTok app, the viral clip showed a man dressed in a black jacket standing next to a car, mimicking the Tesla CEO.

The doppelganger, who is the self-proclaimed “Chinese Elon Musk,” left netizens in a frenzy. The video and screenshot from the clip quickly went viral on other platforms as well and a debate ensued.

While many were in awe with the uncanny resemblance and dubbed the Chinese man as “Yi Long Musk,” as a joke, others questioned the authenticity of the video arguing that there were high chances it was fake.

“It’s a deep fake. There’s a small glitch when he speaks as the camera is panning around; it’s in the eyes and the mouth looks delayed,” argued one user in the Facebook comments. “Can I ask him what virtual currency I’m going to buy next time,” while another jokingly wrote.

As the debate continued, many even tagged Musk to see his ‘lookalike’, however, the world richest man, who is known for his unconventional sense of humour, hasn’t reacted to the posts.

This is waaay too funny. He is dubbed Yi Long Musk 😂 uncanny. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/JKybXjSvU7 — i5olate (@i5olate) December 17, 2021

For the uninitiated, with the help of Deepfake app, it’s possible that an existing image or video is replaced with someone else’s likeness, making it almost impossible to detect on a first glance, leveraging the powerful techniques from machine learning and artificial intelligence to manipulate or generate visual and audio content. In the recent past, the technique has been used in celebrity pornographic videos, revenge porn, fake news, hoaxes, financial fraud and even political campaigns.

If morphed, this is not the first time the Time Person of the Year’s deepfake video has gone viral. In February 2020, a video of Jeff Bezos and SpaceX CEO in Star Trek universe broke the internet.