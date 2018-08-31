Door or beach? A baffling photo has the Internet going crazy

While some are convinced it’s a door, others say otherwise. (Representational image) While some are convinced it’s a door, others say otherwise. (Representational image)

Remember the blue/black dress that divided opinion on the internet? Every time netizens spot a baffling photo, they go crazy to figure out what it is. And it seems, in 2018, people are baffled with a photo figuring out if it’s a door or a beach. The photo doing rounds on social media shows three colours in a linear manner — blue, green and off-white. Is it a door which is blue with a green door frame and a white wall or a photo of a beach on its side? If you thought Yanny and Laurel was the only thing that divided people in 2018, then you mustn’t miss this out.

The photo was originally shared by a woman called Becky on social media, Mirror Online reported. But quickly went viral after 9GAG posted it online.

Take a look at the photo here:

Is this a door, or a beach?

Don’t let this become the next ‘Black and Blue Dress’ pleasehttps://t.co/4HN5KOrUgu pic.twitter.com/lhqYgTAjd8 — 9GAG (@9GAG) August 27, 2018

Obviously, the Internet was divided.

My optimist self says beach. My Cap self says door. https://t.co/y4cnOD0M1G — Cain the Farmer (@SameOleCain) August 31, 2018

Both.

Landscape layout = door

Portrait layout = beach — Maureen Milne (@MoreNoyes61) August 31, 2018

It’s a door you can see paint marks.or a painting of a beach — lorraine (@lmurphy2030) August 31, 2018

Door, no beach is gonna be that empty https://t.co/uxTFz70Puv — SUCCMAHCHOCOLATENIPSSSS (@laura2white) August 31, 2018

Obviously a beach, how tf can this possibly be a door like ??????? https://t.co/9EMtA9G7Uu — Jessie (@jessiejps_) August 31, 2018

Really? The sky can be so uniformly blue without highlights from the sun? And the horizon has a gradient to darker shades at the “end”? — Staccato Ivan (@IvanStaccato) August 31, 2018

Door 😂 I don’t see a beach — Snuffy 🌼 (@xsnuffy) August 30, 2018

I think its a door i seen doors like this and it looks excatly the same as them plus the middle of the sky and green water is to dark str8 across to me a beach — Robert Rodriguez (@rss11goten) August 30, 2018

omg i finally see the door,, i fully thought this whole post was just clowning everyone by making them think it was a door (bc all i could see was a beach) but now i can see where y’all door people are coming from https://t.co/TCaWyInQrE — 𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒆 (@qlcie) August 30, 2018

GF: What do you wanna do today? Me: let’s go to the beach! *We get there* GF: Babe… this is a door. https://t.co/9KrrO3vkSb — 𝕁𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟🎤 (@JustinCOnTheAir) August 30, 2018

wait now i kinda see a door but I’m convinced it’s a beach https://t.co/Shb47STu55 — sophie (@grandeslaurinah) August 30, 2018

A beach. It has way too much detail to be a door https://t.co/T1wWUXkgau — Chris (@C_Romano25) August 30, 2018

Is this a door or a beach? It’s hurting my head 😂 pic.twitter.com/pXYcAi75kK — S A M (@sausageparty21) August 30, 2018

A door, because beach is too clean of waste and no people. That is not normal for a beach scene. — Tilo Traub (@Tilo_Traub) August 30, 2018

door — GenthnerBurchfi (@GenthnerBurchfi) August 27, 2018

I thought it was a door. — ridley (@ruthlesspsychar) August 27, 2018

No matter how hard i try to see a door, I can’t because it is a beach. — Razvan Andrei (@stary2517) August 27, 2018

Spoiler alert, the owner of the photo did finally reveal the answer to put an end to everyone’s misery. And the correct answer is beach!

What did you see first? Tell us in comments below.

