Friday, August 31, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Door or beach? A baffling photo has the Internet going crazy

*Spoiler alert* Article has answer | A photo doing rounds on social media shows three colours in a linear manner -- blue, green and off-white. Is it a door which is blue with a green door frame and a white wall or is a photo of the beach on its side?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 31, 2018 12:09:14 pm
optical illusion, viral optical illusion, beach door photo, beach or door, beach door viral photo, beach door optical illusion, viral news, indian express While some are convinced it’s a door, others say otherwise. (Representational image)
Remember the blue/black dress that divided opinion on the internet? Every time netizens spot a baffling photo, they go crazy to figure out what it is. And it seems, in 2018, people are baffled with a photo figuring out if it’s a door or a beach. The photo doing rounds on social media shows three colours in a linear manner — blue, green and off-white. Is it a door which is blue with a green door frame and a white wall or a photo of a beach on its side? If you thought Yanny and Laurel was the only thing that divided people in 2018, then you mustn’t miss this out.

The photo was originally shared by a woman called Becky on social media, Mirror Online reported. But quickly went viral after 9GAG posted it online.

Take a look at the photo here:

Obviously, the Internet was divided.

Spoiler alert, the owner of the photo did finally reveal the answer to put an end to everyone’s misery. And the correct answer is beach!

What did you see first? Tell us in comments below.

