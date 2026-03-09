2 ‘doomsday fish’ appear together on Mexico beach: Why this rare deep-sea sighting is sparking viral concern

Two rare oarfish were recently spotted struggling near the shore in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, taking the internet by storm. Also known as the ‘doomsday fish’, oarfish are long, ribbon-like fish that inhabit the deep ocean and are rarely seen near the surface.
The viral video shows beachgoers attempting to help the fish back toward the sea. According to the video shared by We Love Animals on YouTube, the incident unfolded when two sisters noticed something flashing in the distance by the beach.
“At first they thought it couldn’t be real,” the video description reads. “As they got closer, they realised the creatures struggling in the shallow water were oarfish, a rare deep-sea species that almost never appears near the surface.”
One of the sisters reportedly entered the water and, along with others on the beach, attempted to guide the fish back into the sea. “But the moment got even stranger,” the description continues. “Just as they finished helping the first one, they spotted another oarfish near the shore.”
“Seeing even one is extremely rare. Seeing two in the same place is almost unheard of,” the video description added.
The video has since gone viral, garnering nearly two million views. Several users hailed the sisters for helping the species, with one commenting, “What a fantastic person that girl is to rush in without hesitation to help this distressed fish! My faith in people has been restored!” Another user wrote, “She wanted to get them back into the ocean and she saved its life, they actually live very deep in the ocean. She did show a lot of compassion and respect for it to get back into the ocean.”
“The colorful nature would have had me thinking it was poisonous. She was lucky in this situation. Please be diligent in taking care to know what you’re touching before you touch it. This REALLY could have had a different ending,” a third user reacted.
Oarfish can grow to more than 30 feet in length. They are also called “doomsday fish” because sightings near shorelines are believed to be a sign of major natural disasters. However, scientists say there is no evidence linking oarfish sightings to earthquakes or tsunamis.