2 ‘doomsday fish’ appear together on Mexico beach: Why this rare deep-sea sighting is sparking viral concern

Two rare oarfish were recently spotted struggling near the shore in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, taking the internet by storm. Also known as the ‘doomsday fish’, oarfish are long, ribbon-like fish that inhabit the deep ocean and are rarely seen near the surface.

The viral video shows beachgoers attempting to help the fish back toward the sea. According to the video shared by We Love Animals on YouTube, the incident unfolded when two sisters noticed something flashing in the distance by the beach.

“At first they thought it couldn’t be real,” the video description reads. “As they got closer, they realised the creatures struggling in the shallow water were oarfish, a rare deep-sea species that almost never appears near the surface.”