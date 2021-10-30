‘Don’t choose extinction’: Dinosaur at UN urges world to act against climate change

An extremely rare visitor turned up in the halls of the UN General Assembly, imploring world leaders and diplomats to act against climate change – a good old dinosaur! A speech delivered by the unique guest highlighting that it’s ‘Now or Never’ is currently breaking the internet.

In a campaign developed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the agency let ‘Frankie the Dino’ be their mascot to urge everyone not to choose “extinction” and act before it’s too late.

The 2.31-minute video starts with the huge dinosaur entering the venue, as diplomats representing various countries are seated in the hall. As the animal walks through the aisle, delegates are seen reacting in shock and bewilderment. While some gasp in fear, others take out their phones to record the unique moment, as it walks to the dais to speak.

The UNDP brought the extinct species to life using CGI as part of a campaign in which the prehistoric creature asks human beings, “At least we had an asteroid. What’s your excuse?”

“You’re headed for a climate disaster,” the dinosaur says from the podium at the UN General Assembly. “And yet every year, governments spend hundreds of billions of public funds on fossil fuel subsidies. Imagine, if we had spent hundreds of billions per year subsidising giant meteors.”

The world spends an astounding US $423 billion annually to subsidise fossil fuels for consumers – oil, electricity that is generated by the burning of other fossil fuels, gas and coal, the UNDP said. “This is four times the amount being called for to help poor countries tackle the climate crisis,” the agency said, releasing the video for the COP26 global climate conference.

A new report on fossil fuel subsidies released on October 26 by the UNDP says the amount spent by governments annually to prop up fossil fuel companies could be used to pay for every person on the planet to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to AP, the dinosaur resembles the creatures seen in Jurassic World and has been voiced by multiple celebrities in different languages. In the English version, actor Jack Black has lent his voice to the creature.

Along with the campaign video, the agency also launched a website ‘Don’t Choose Extinction’ to support the initiative and created a Twitter account for Frankie to continue to spread the poignant message with a dash of humour.