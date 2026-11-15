Don’t apply to Anthropic if you’re only ‘technically talented’: CEO Dario Amodei

Yes, you heard that right. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei emphasised in a live stream interview with JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon that the company is “very disciplined about turning down people who are deeply technically talented”.
Amodei clarified that the concept of technically talented people does not fit the company culture. Anthropic’s recent IPO filing stated that its workforce grew from about 940 employees at the end of 2024 to about 5,300 as of late September.
“We don’t want people who are jerks. We don’t want people who try to steal the show and don’t work well with others. We don’t want people who aren’t oriented towards the public benefit,” he added.
Emphasising the level of emotional bandwidth and awareness a particular person possesses, he said two very important things are kept in mind while hiring people: talent and culture, devoting 40-50 per cent of time to these two things for talent acquisition.
Amodei, who was previously a vice-president of research in OpenAI’s research department and a senior research scientist at Google Brain, said that talent and culture are the two building blocks of creating technology.
“If you stick to that consistently, it’s painful in the short run. But you get a team where everyone works together, and everyone is on the same side,” he said.
Amodei also talked about leadership space in the company, emphasising two qualities: honesty and trust. This works better for the company since all employees share the same values and a common goal. Whether the task is training a model, meeting a safety objective, building a product, or advancing a policy priority, “the whole company comes together to make it happen”, he said.