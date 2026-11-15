Don’t apply to Anthropic if you’re only ‘technically talented’: CEO Dario Amodei

Yes, you heard that right. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei emphasised in a live stream interview with JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon that the company is “very disciplined about turning down people who are deeply technically talented”.

Amodei clarified that the concept of technically talented people does not fit the company culture. Anthropic’s recent IPO filing stated that its workforce grew from about 940 employees at the end of 2024 to about 5,300 as of late September.

“We don’t want people who are jerks. We don’t want people who try to steal the show and don’t work well with others. We don’t want people who aren’t oriented towards the public benefit,” he added.