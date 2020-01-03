Follow Us:
Singer-actor Donnie Wahlberg praised after leaving $2,020 tip for server

Actor Donnie Wahlberg left a tip of $2020 for his waitress at IHOP Illinois for New Year's as part of the 2020 tip challenge.

Donnie Wahlberg, IHOP, Illinois, #2020tipchallenege, New Year 2020, Trending, Indian Express The kind gesture came to light when Wahlberg’s wife Jenny McCarthy shared a picture of the bill.

Singer-actor Donnie Wahlberg was praised on social media after reports emerged that he left a massive $2,020 (Rs 1.44 lakh) tip for a server at an Illinois restaurant. Wahlberg, who is the brother of actor Mark Wahlberg, wished the woman a happy new year and said it was part of the 2020 tip challenge, in which patrons leave a tip of $2,020 for servers.

The ‘Blue Blood’ actor left the massive tip for his server named Bethany after he ran up a bill of $78 at the IHOP outlet. Wahlberg’s wife Jenny McCarthy described her husband as an amazing man and tweeted out a picture of the bill, with the hashtag #2020tipchallenge.

On social media, many praised the actor’s decision. Here are some reactions:

Recently, another waitress in Michigan received a $2,020 tip from a patron who chose to remain anonymous.

