Singer-actor Donnie Wahlberg praised after leaving $2,020 tip for server

Singer-actor Donnie Wahlberg was praised on social media after reports emerged that he left a massive $2,020 (Rs 1.44 lakh) tip for a server at an Illinois restaurant. Wahlberg, who is the brother of actor Mark Wahlberg, wished the woman a happy new year and said it was part of the 2020 tip challenge, in which patrons leave a tip of $2,020 for servers.

The ‘Blue Blood’ actor left the massive tip for his server named Bethany after he ran up a bill of $78 at the IHOP outlet. Wahlberg’s wife Jenny McCarthy described her husband as an amazing man and tweeted out a picture of the bill, with the hashtag #2020tipchallenge.

On social media, many praised the actor’s decision. Here are some reactions:

He is such a wonderful human being. — Sharebear1968 (@ShateBear) January 2, 2020

He’s Friggen amazing!!! I wish I had money to do this. But I pay it forward at Dunkin’ and buy coffees when I can — Paola (@Donnielover6) January 1, 2020

That’s so awesome. I bet he totally made her day. Super sweet guy to do this for sure. 🤗💗🥰 — Petrina Joyce Fryer (@PetrinaJoyce) January 1, 2020

They really don’t make them like him anymore ♥️♥️♥️ — WendyW🖤Ddub Girl (@itsmisswendy79) January 1, 2020

And just when I think he cannot get any more loving and giving he’s goes and does this! — cassandraTT (@CassTThompson) January 1, 2020

I can only imagine how grateful Bethany’s heart feels. ❤️🙌🏼 Makes me want to cry happy tears. — Leilani🌺 (@specialpatti) January 1, 2020

He’s the best and probably put the biggest smile on her face because you never know what somebody is facing #2020tipchallange — Michele (with one L) (@MicheleKastler) January 1, 2020

Omg. I’m in tears. 😭 he is an amazing man and we are all so blessed to call him and you #family #Bhlove — Tisha (@tacolover1980) January 1, 2020

❤️❤️ No surprise there! — Beth (@Cuttersftbll) January 1, 2020

Awesome!! I always do my best to give! Rather give then get just how I was raised!! Every and any bit helps!! Need more of this in this crazy but beautiful world we live in!! ❤️🙏🏼 — Jessica 🇵🇹 (@jessaugie) January 1, 2020

We are the same. You have a heart of gold 💜☺️😘 — Paola (@Donnielover6) January 1, 2020

Wow. He is just an amazing person. Bethany just paid off Christmas — 🍀🍀 Katie Loring 🍀🍀 (@KatieLoring1) January 1, 2020

Kindest, most generous and down to earth guy I’ve ever met. ❤️ his heart is so big and full of love, thank you Donnie for spreading your love and positivity with others🙌🏼 — Jaelynn~Ddub’s Cover Girl ♡ (@jmfnkotb1) January 1, 2020

Holy shocker…. such love!! I love that you bless others with what you’ve earned!!❤️ — Joy Full 4 Step 2 (@JoyFull4Step2) January 1, 2020

Recently, another waitress in Michigan received a $2,020 tip from a patron who chose to remain anonymous.

