At 61, woman holds plank for 5 hours, breaks her own world record

A 61-year-old woman has made headlines after holding a plank for five hours at the Huntsman World Senior Games, setting a new world record for the longest female abdominal plank.
DonnaJean Wilde took on the gruelling challenge with the aim of breaking her own previous record. She remained in the plank position as the hours passed, eventually completing the five-hour mark.
The Huntsman World Senior Games shared a video of the attempt on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “At age 61, DonnaJean Wilde breaks the WORLD RECORD for the longest female abdominal plank with the time of 5 hours.”
The video shows Wilde holding her position with her elbows on the ground as she continues through the challenge. A plank may look simple, but maintaining the position for several hours requires considerable endurance and sustained effort from the core and other muscle groups.
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Wilde’s age also became a major talking point online, with many viewers expressing disbelief at how long she maintained the position. The video, however, also sparked a debate over her form, with some Instagram users questioning whether it remained consistent throughout the attempt.
“Those of you saying her form is wrong have not done a plank for up to 1 minute,” an Instagram user wrote.
Another commented, “5 hours is insane. But the hard part of a plank is keeping the back straight and using your core to do so. She’s just resting her weight on her elbows.”
Others focused less on the technique and more on Wilde’s age. “Everything was normal until I realized she’s 61. I’m 22 and can’t even sit without back support, what the hell am I doing with my life,” a third user said.
A fourth person wrote, “Because of this woman I’m going to change my plank times from 1 minute to 1 minute and 30 seconds. This was the motivation I needed.”
The achievement adds to Wilde’s record-breaking history. She previously set the Guinness World Record for the longest time in an abdominal plank position by a woman on March 21, 2024.
At the time, Wilde held the position for 4 hours, 30 minutes, and 11 seconds in Magrath, Alberta, Canada. Her latest effort surpasses that mark.