At 61, woman holds plank for 5 hours, breaks her own world record

The achievement adds to Wilde’s record-breaking history. She previously set the Guinness World Record for the longest time in an abdominal plank position

A 61-year-old woman has made headlines after holding a plank for five hours at the Huntsman World Senior Games, setting a new world record for the longest female abdominal plank.

DonnaJean Wilde took on the gruelling challenge with the aim of breaking her own previous record. She remained in the plank position as the hours passed, eventually completing the five-hour mark.

The Huntsman World Senior Games shared a video of the attempt on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “At age 61, DonnaJean Wilde breaks the WORLD RECORD for the longest female abdominal plank with the time of 5 hours.”

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The video shows Wilde holding her position with her elbows on the ground as she continues through the challenge. A plank may look simple, but maintaining the position for several hours requires considerable endurance and sustained effort from the core and other muscle groups.