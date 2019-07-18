Donkeys painted to look like zebras in Spain; viral post triggers outrage

Two donkeys painted to look like zebras for a safari-themed wedding reception at a Spanish beach town has triggered outrage online.

The animals were filmed outside a bar in El Palmar, a town in Cadiz by a local, who later reported the incident to the animal rights campaigners. Taking to Facebook, Angel Tomás Herrera Peláez shared images and a video of the two donkeys calling the event “repulsive” and “shameful”.

In his post, Peláez said that the animals were being used for “tourist exploitation”. “As you can see, put two poor donkeys on the riverbanks, who have been painted as if they were zebras. Something that is a humiliating animal treatment, as well as repulsive and shameful, a mockery more… And all to give an ‘exotic or African touch’,” he wrote.

His post triggered an outrage on social media with many slamming the organisers of the event for mistreatment of the animals. Following the incident, the Agricultural and Commercial Office (OCA) of Cadiz has launched an investigation, the news website stated.