Follow Us:
Saturday, September 22, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

European Council President takes a jibe at Theresa May over Brexit on Instagram, leaves Netizens divided

Sharing a photo of him along with May from the recent Salzburg summit, Donald Tusk wrote in the caption, “A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry no cherries”.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 22, 2018 4:28:42 pm
theresay may, brexit, EU brexit deal, theresa may brexit plan, EU council president, donald tusk, donald tusk theresa may mcking photo, viral news, indian express Initially shared on Tusk’s Instagram stories, the photo was has created a storm after it was shared on his feed with the controversial caption. (Source: Donald Tusk/ Instagram)
Related News

Taking a jibe on social media is not new for politicians or diplomats. Joining the bandwagon is European Council’s President Donald Tusk, who recently threw shade at British Prime Minister Theresa May with a punny post on Instagram. Sharing a photo of him along with May from the recent Salzburg summit, Tusk wrote in the caption, “A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry no cherries”. The EUCO chief was seen offering the UK PM an array of Austrian delicacies at the summit, but his intention of taking the jibe was clear only later.

The jibe is a reference to a running joke in EU referring to the Brexit deal that Britain wants to “have its cake and eat it”. The EU Council members and other nations have often alleged that the UK has been “cherrypicking” because it wants to stay in parts of the single market it likes but not the parts it dislikes.

May appealed directly to fellow European Union leaders during the summit to drop “unacceptable” Brexit demands that, she said, could rip Britain apart and urged the bloc to respond in kind to her “serious and workable” plan. However, no heed was paid to her demands.

In fact, Tusk told reporters that European Union leaders believe May’s so-called Chequers plan for Brexit would undermine the bloc’s single market.

The sneer didn’t get unnoticed and has got everyone talking not just on Instagram but also across social media sites. It has garnered a mixed reaction from everyone – politicians to netizens.

Former Tory MP and adviser to ex-Brexit Secretary David Davis, Stewart Jackson, slammed Tusk for “appalling and cheap conduct”. While people opposing Brexit called it brilliant trolling. But many agreed that it was very disrespectful.

However, it was not the only awkward moment for May during the summit. As EU leaders met for the ‘family photo’, a Reuters’ photo caught the coldness towards her, wherein the PM looked isolated from the rest.

Moreover, after the photo, they went back to the meeting room for the next session but Theresa May was not back for the discussion.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How A Disability Rights Activist, Is Making Art More Accessible
Watch Now
How A Disability Rights Activist, Is Making Art More Accessible
Buzzing Now
Advertisement