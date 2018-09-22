European Council President takes a jibe at Theresa May over Brexit on Instagram, leaves Netizens divided

Initially shared on Tusk’s Instagram stories, the photo was has created a storm after it was shared on his feed with the controversial caption. (Source: Donald Tusk/ Instagram) Initially shared on Tusk’s Instagram stories, the photo was has created a storm after it was shared on his feed with the controversial caption. (Source: Donald Tusk/ Instagram)

Taking a jibe on social media is not new for politicians or diplomats. Joining the bandwagon is European Council’s President Donald Tusk, who recently threw shade at British Prime Minister Theresa May with a punny post on Instagram. Sharing a photo of him along with May from the recent Salzburg summit, Tusk wrote in the caption, “A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry no cherries”. The EUCO chief was seen offering the UK PM an array of Austrian delicacies at the summit, but his intention of taking the jibe was clear only later.

The jibe is a reference to a running joke in EU referring to the Brexit deal that Britain wants to “have its cake and eat it”. The EU Council members and other nations have often alleged that the UK has been “cherrypicking” because it wants to stay in parts of the single market it likes but not the parts it dislikes.

May appealed directly to fellow European Union leaders during the summit to drop “unacceptable” Brexit demands that, she said, could rip Britain apart and urged the bloc to respond in kind to her “serious and workable” plan. However, no heed was paid to her demands.

In fact, Tusk told reporters that European Union leaders believe May’s so-called Chequers plan for Brexit would undermine the bloc’s single market.

The sneer didn’t get unnoticed and has got everyone talking not just on Instagram but also across social media sites. It has garnered a mixed reaction from everyone – politicians to netizens.

Former Tory MP and adviser to ex-Brexit Secretary David Davis, Stewart Jackson, slammed Tusk for “appalling and cheap conduct”. While people opposing Brexit called it brilliant trolling. But many agreed that it was very disrespectful.

Astonished that @donaldtusk and Co would treat #UK and @theresa_may with such disrespect. Arrogance like that leads nowhere good. — Alexander Downer (@AlexanderDowner) September 22, 2018

Sad day when the Brits can’t take a bit of light-hearted banter. Brexit Ultras are just so uptight and devoid of humour, it’s pathetic. https://t.co/ugAtBQhZgV — Huw Sayer #Writer ✒ (@HuwSayer) September 22, 2018

Donald Tusk’s Instagram account – a picture of a cake – catchphrase – “Sorry no cherries today!” – Hardly the attributes of a statesman or a diplomat – tasteless disrespect – OK for ‘Private Eye’ or a satirical periodical – But from an EU figurehead? Very poor fayre! — David Buik (@truemagic68) September 21, 2018

The only explanation for #DonaldTusk cherry comment on Twitter can be is that he is genuinely terrified that the UK makes a success of Brexit, and other members question their membership. This is a pivotal moment for UK AND the #EU — Danny Clark (@Tokthree) September 21, 2018

@theresa_may needs to remind @donaldtusk that over one million Polish immigrants flooded Britain, exploited our working and child tax credits to the max and sent £23 billion of our finest British pounds back home to Poland. That’s cake, eating it, cherries & taking the piss. — The Patriotic Englishman (@AnEnglishRevolt) September 22, 2018

Donald Tusk, with his patronising cake & cherries tweet has done more for Brexit than the half wit intended. People on the street are very angry – whatever your views, you don’t treat a British PM like that, especially a lady 🇬🇧 — You Engage (@YouEngage) September 22, 2018

Donald Tusk is appointed by the Council of Ministers all of whom r elected his role is to represent the interests of the EU so yes he is likely to criticise an incompetent clown like #maybot who is not representing the interests of the EU https://t.co/MuN9p0Vu1n — mike reynolds (@mikereynoldsuk) September 21, 2018

I fundamentally disagree with Brexit but this was distasteful and absolutely wasnt needed and could backfire spectacularly https://t.co/2hl5UTN8SV — Fsix (@Fsiix) September 21, 2018

I’m sure with £39Billion in our back pocket we’ll be able to afford our own cherry’s to top our cake dear Mr @donaldtusk 🍒 — Jimmy The Frog 🦁 (@GazzaPositively) September 21, 2018

Barnier’s cake and cherry post may not have been very diplomatic but it’s true. It’s about time we realised that the EU didn’t ask us to leave them! #Brexit #MayStatement #peoplesvote — Martin Street (@street1966) September 21, 2018

Whatever your view on #Brexit the EU showed it’s true colours yesterday. Hugely disrespectful @donaldtusk Suspect the vote to leave was due to the lack of cherries in the first place. — Nigel Boothroyd (@nigelwboothroyd) September 21, 2018

#Salzburg

The look on #Mays face after the humiliation she suffered, was priceless! When is she going learn about the rotten #EU

We will eat our own cake and cherries 🍒

And their cake?

Soggy!

Someone left the cake out in the rain!#Brexit full ahead! — El-Bebedor (@elbebedor2) September 22, 2018

EU has been saying all along that we could not cherry pick what we wanted. Brexitiers told us that #Brexit was a piece of cake. They said we could have our cake & eat it. For 2 years they didn’t listen. Now the cake it’s all over @theresa_may face. It’s time for #peoplesvote pic.twitter.com/slSsO9KrMv — #HelloMyNameIsJoan #NHSLove #FBPE 🇪🇺 (@RoaringNurse) September 21, 2018

However, it was not the only awkward moment for May during the summit. As EU leaders met for the ‘family photo’, a Reuters’ photo caught the coldness towards her, wherein the PM looked isolated from the rest.

Moreover, after the photo, they went back to the meeting room for the next session but Theresa May was not back for the discussion.

After 28 leaders posed for the EU summit group photo – they went back to the meeting room for the next session. Theresa May said her goodbyes – not allowed back in for their next discussion about her Brexit plan. pic.twitter.com/lcEr4zuPsy — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 20, 2018

