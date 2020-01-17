Follow Us:
Friday, January 17, 2020

US President Donald Trump’s tweet on his impeachment trial is the latest meme

On Twitter, Donald Trump's tweet became a meme about how people whine when things don't go their way and there were comparisons made with breakup phone calls.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 17, 2020 12:20:38 pm
donald trump, trump impeachment trail, i just got impeached meme, trump got impeached tweet, trump memes, viral news, world news, indian express The tweet came shortly after the Senate issued a summons to Trump that will require him to respond to the charges of impeachment in writing by Saturday evening.

On Thursday, as the US Senate opened the impeachment trial of the US President with senators taking oath of “impartial justice” as jurors, Donald Trump took to Twitter to vent. And his all caps tweet is now a meme on social media.

US President Donald Trump was technically impeached by the House of Representatives in December 2019 and here’s what’s going to happen next. But Trump, who has maintained his innocence, tweeted, “I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL!”

The tweet came shortly after the Senate issued a summons to Trump that will require him to respond to the charges of impeachment in writing by Saturday. The president has insisted that he did nothing wrong, and he dismissed the trial anew at the White House saying, “It’s totally partisan. It’s a hoax.”

On Twitter, his tweet became a meme about how people whine when things don’t go their way and there were comparisons made with breakup phone calls. ‘I just got impeached’ with replaced with other scenarios with hilarious results.

Trump faces two charges after the House voted to impeach him last month. One, that he abused his presidential power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, using military aid to the country as leverage. Trump is also charged with obstructing the probe by Congress.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 17: Latest News

Advertisement