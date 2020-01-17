US President Donald Trump’s tweet on his impeachment trial is the latest meme

The tweet came shortly after the Senate issued a summons to Trump that will require him to respond to the charges of impeachment in writing by Saturday evening. The tweet came shortly after the Senate issued a summons to Trump that will require him to respond to the charges of impeachment in writing by Saturday evening.

On Thursday, as the US Senate opened the impeachment trial of the US President with senators taking oath of “impartial justice” as jurors, Donald Trump took to Twitter to vent. And his all caps tweet is now a meme on social media.

US President Donald Trump was technically impeached by the House of Representatives in December 2019 and here’s what’s going to happen next. But Trump, who has maintained his innocence, tweeted, “I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL!”

I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2020

The tweet came shortly after the Senate issued a summons to Trump that will require him to respond to the charges of impeachment in writing by Saturday. The president has insisted that he did nothing wrong, and he dismissed the trial anew at the White House saying, “It’s totally partisan. It’s a hoax.”

On Twitter, his tweet became a meme about how people whine when things don’t go their way and there were comparisons made with breakup phone calls. ‘I just got impeached’ with replaced with other scenarios with hilarious results.

Help me I just got impeached and I can’t get up! pic.twitter.com/M9Wv44PusI — 🅙🅔🅡🅜🅢 ✨ (@Rollacosta_77) January 16, 2020

I JUST GOT IMPEACHED AND CAN’T FIGURE OUT HOW TO TAKE CAPS LOCK OFF. — MK Genest 🌊 (@MKGenest) January 16, 2020

“I JUST GOT ARRESTED FOR MAKING A PERFECT COCKTAIL!” – Bill Cosby https://t.co/xHorHsqTzM — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) January 16, 2020

Also, talk about missing the point. Trump saying “I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL” is like Jefferey Dahmer saying “I JUST GOT ARRESTED FOR KEEPING MY FRIDGE FULLY STOCKED.” — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) January 16, 2020

I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MY PERFECT TWEETS! https://t.co/gTlp6qnlBN — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 16, 2020

Drew Barrymore got MURDERED for making a perfect phone call, so I think it’s time to stop complaining. https://t.co/1XYNOnJmMg — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) January 16, 2020

this is why millennials always text https://t.co/3KZ1wRn81A — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) January 16, 2020

When your bf dumps you after drunk dialing https://t.co/oyIPWuuyLy — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) January 16, 2020

me after I call him 10+ times after 2 am https://t.co/RvcDueUo3W — Sarah Solomon (@sarahsolfails) January 16, 2020

This is how Citizen Kane should have started. https://t.co/LhiqkCCWkJ — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 16, 2020

When Dominoes messes up your delivery and your friends blame you for it https://t.co/Gfw2DO7L57 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 16, 2020

When you prank call one of your friends and your mom hears it on the land line https://t.co/bbpQWTv08Z — 💙YBLew💙 (@YourBuddyLew) January 16, 2020

Anyone notice how he’s beginning to sound like a rapper?

LIKE A BRAND NEW CAR

STRAIGHT OUT DA STALL … https://t.co/zDMl4VUiKx — Harith Iskander (@HarithIskander) January 17, 2020

me after leaving my ex an emotional voicemail at 3am and getting blocked https://t.co/snBLR7hNO8 — matt gehring (@mattryanx) January 16, 2020

Me when I get banned from my local Italian restaurant for calling 5 times a day asking for “Mr. Tony Pepperoni” https://t.co/Kv7SZvGsF5 — 🄻🅄🄲🄰🅂 (@FreeHealthPlz) January 16, 2020

Trump faces two charges after the House voted to impeach him last month. One, that he abused his presidential power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, using military aid to the country as leverage. Trump is also charged with obstructing the probe by Congress.

