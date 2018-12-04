Donald Trump’s latest spelling mistake has Twitterati ROFL-ing

US president Donald Trump is no stranger to spelling errors. Yet again, while tweeting about his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about a real estate deal, Trump stated that he should not get off scot-free. However, like always the 72-year-old president did not use a spell check before tweeting and ended up making a spelling error that was too hard to miss.

While ranting about Cohen, Trump misspelt the term scot-free, which means avoiding punishment, and added an extra ‘T’ that seemed as if he is referring to a person named “Scott Free”. The tweet triggered quite a few reactions, with many wondering who Scott Free was.

“Michael Cohen asks judge for no Prison Time.” You mean he can do all of the TERRIBLE, unrelated to Trump, things having to do with fraud, big loans, Taxis, etc., and not serve a long prison term? He makes up stories to get a GREAT & ALREADY reduced deal for himself, and get…..,” read the first tweet. “…his wife and father-in-law (who has the money?) off Scott Free. He lied for this outcome and should, in my opinion, serve a full and complete sentence,” read the following tweet.

It did not take long for netizens to notice the mistake. Here are some of the many reactions to the tweet:

