Donald Trump’s impeachment triggers mixed reactions online

After the US House of Representatives found him guilty on two counts of wrongdoing, Donald Trump has now become the third US president to be impeached in the country’s 243-year history. Impeached on the charges of abuse of power, Trump will stand on trial before the Senate.

In response to the impeachment, the 73-year-old tweeted a black and white picture of himself seated in a way similar to American Army’s iconic ‘I want you’ poster featuring Uncle Sam. He captioned the image: “In reality, they are not after me. They are after you. I am just in the way.”

While the chances of Trump being impeached by the Republican-controlled Senate is pretty slim, today’s development has triggered mixed reactions on social media. Many social media users trolled the US president and others who supported him. “Truer words have never been said,” wrote a user on Trump’s tweet. While another mocked Trump and tweeted, “He’s taking the news well.”

He’s taking the news well.

Bellend. https://t.co/MVlQkenxZE — Simon Riordan (@simonARGH) December 19, 2019

Truer words have never been said https://t.co/qsLve4glKe — _KING_RUCKUS 👑 (@all_dat_ruckus) December 19, 2019

Forget Presidential standards, by any standards; this one is Epic ! 👇😄 https://t.co/VwZcbIU7yd — Saurabh Singh Chhikara (@SaurabhChhikara) December 19, 2019

Clearly Trump will be using the impeachment to his advantage. Will they ever learn!? 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/eoiWeoU3FY — Chris Percival (@ChrisPe81503657) December 19, 2019

🥴🥴🥴🥴 I wake up everyday grateful I’m not an American https://t.co/1CajS3Wezu — kathryn lavery (@kathrynlavery99) December 19, 2019

