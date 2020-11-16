Donald Trump’s ‘I WON THE ELECTION’ tweet is now the most popular meme on social media

People started to quote Trump's tweet and claim about their fantasy.

In his latest all-caps declaration on the elections, US President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday “I WON THE ELECTION!” Coming a week after Democratic candidate Joe Biden was declared the victor and hours after he appeared to concede, there wasn’t too much sympathy for Trump. Instead it became a meme in which people came up with their own versions of the tweet.

Twitter flagged Trump’s tweet with a warning which read: “Official sources called it differently”.

I WON THE ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Within an hour the tweet and a screenshot was among the most shared tweets on the platform.

Many photoshopped the tweet to ‘fix it’ by changing Twitter’s fact check, while others others quoted the tweet to make bizarre claims.

Stop crying like a baby all the time and just deal with it. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) November 16, 2020

Maybe this will help.

Available at bookstores everywhere (you can ask someone what a bookstore is.) pic.twitter.com/GNAKvCN2W6 — 65 DAYS💙💙 (@Barbara_j_e) November 16, 2020

Hi @Twitter, I applied for your fact-checker position, here’s some more sample work– thank you! pic.twitter.com/LtlwZknxyt — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) November 16, 2020

I WON THE LOTTERY! https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png (The game is to type ‘I WON’ and then let auto correct finish the sentence, right?) https://t.co/KCG0epZW4I — Doctor Roshan R 🌍 (@pythoroshan) November 16, 2020

I WON A NOBEL PRIZE!! https://t.co/v8W2GPK93c — Dr Darren Saunders (@whereisdaz) November 16, 2020

I WON THE OSCAR! https://t.co/CWzf0fA8PP — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) November 16, 2020

I WON THE SUPER BOWL! https://t.co/Zv3YLOjNVv — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 16, 2020

I AM MADE OF CORN! https://t.co/QvlQsxlJxV — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 16, 2020

Let me try… I AM BEYONCÉ!! https://t.co/7gGfLv8f4Y — Bärí A. Williams (@BariAWilliams) November 16, 2020

I AM MARK RUFFALO! https://t.co/8mD9MwE7oW — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) November 16, 2020

Yeah and I’m 6 ft 10!!! Take your ball and leave lol https://t.co/bGKraAFnz4 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 16, 2020

I OWN MUMBAI INDIANS https://t.co/l1wlZlcMfP — Ravi Subramanian (@subramanianravi) November 16, 2020

The latest tweet came hours after US President for the first time appeared to concede the election, in which he won 232 votes against Biden’s 290 in the Electoral College.

The president, who has spent months trying to undermine the election results with unproven allegations of fraud, had pledged to go forward with a legal strategy that he hopes will overturn the result.

