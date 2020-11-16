scorecardresearch
Monday, November 16, 2020
Donald Trump’s ‘I WON THE ELECTION’ tweet is now the most popular meme on social media

Many photoshopped the tweet to 'fix it' by changing Twitter's fact check, while others others quoted the tweet to make bizarre claims.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 16, 2020 1:02:56 pm
donald trump, us elections 2020, trump won the election tweet, trump memes, trump won the election memes, viral news, indian expressPeople started to quote Trump's tweet and claim about their fantasy.

In his latest all-caps declaration on the elections, US President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday “I WON THE ELECTION!” Coming a week after Democratic candidate Joe Biden was declared the victor and hours after he appeared to concede, there wasn’t too much sympathy for Trump. Instead it became a meme in which people came up with their own versions of the tweet.

Twitter flagged Trump’s tweet with a warning which read: “Official sources called it differently”.

Within an hour the tweet and a screenshot was among the most shared tweets on the platform.

Many photoshopped the tweet to ‘fix it’ by changing Twitter’s fact check, while others others quoted the tweet to make bizarre claims.

The latest tweet came hours after US President for the first time appeared to concede the election, in which he won 232 votes against Biden’s 290 in the Electoral College.

The president, who has spent months trying to undermine the election results with unproven allegations of fraud, had pledged to go forward with a legal strategy that he hopes will overturn the result.

