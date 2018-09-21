Donald Trump’s Hollywood star vandalised again, put behind bars this time

Trump’s Hollywood star has been attacked numerous times ever since he announced his run for presidency. (Source: AP, Plastic Jesus/Instagram) Trump’s Hollywood star has been attacked numerous times ever since he announced his run for presidency. (Source: AP, Plastic Jesus/Instagram)

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame has been vandalised yet again. This time someone put the star behind the bars! Yes, a Guerrilla artist decided to add a metal grill on the POTUS’ star in Los Angeles famous Hollywood Boulevard, attracting scores of tourists to take photos.

The artist behind the act is a British-born street artist who is popularly known as Plastic Jesus. “Should ‘prison’ be capital ‘P’ if @realDonaldTrump is going there? #NotMyPresident #Impeach45 ,” he wrote while sharing a photo on Twitter. “Trump behind bars. Finally,” he added while sharing another video clip on the microblogging site. The bars were put on the refurbished star after it was completely vandalised earlier this year in July with a pickaxe.

The stunt drew many tourists to take photos as well as being lauded online, even from celebrities like Star War-fame Mark Hammil.

Whoever did this deserves a round of drinks or a ton of home made cookies! 👊🏼😂 pic.twitter.com/PWBVUQOHYI — Tris Resists 🌊 (@TrisResists) September 21, 2018

I thought I read somewhere that @realDonaldTrump‘s star was not going to be replaced after pick-ax guy got done with it. Well it apparently was replaced — and this might be even better. https://t.co/BaumwP9Bid — Fed Up (@fedup551) September 20, 2018

Hopefully soon he will be as well https://t.co/Z414HyQMp7 — henri (@thehenrines) September 20, 2018

Coming for REAL soon!

Good job Jesus! https://t.co/3gDNd1wKh0 — Free bird (@TearsInHeaven09) September 20, 2018

“There have been calls to jail Trump since the day he was elected, and today he was certainly put behind bars—or at least his now infamous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was caged,” he told ArtNet News.

Although some Trump supporters did try to vandalise the bars, it “did appear to be stuck fast and were there several hours later,” he added.

“I wanted them to stay down but didn’t want a bill for thousands of dollars to repair the footpath,” he told HuffPost stating he used “industrial strength double-sided sticky tape” to fix it.

However, this is not the first time the artist has targetted Trump or his star. Earlier in 2016, he had erected a wall around the star as a protest when Trump proposed a wall on the US-Mexico border barrier. He was also responsible for the golden statue of Harvey Weinstein wearing a bathrobe ahead of Oscars 2018.

