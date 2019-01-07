Donald Trump tweets GoT inspired poster ‘The wall is coming’, netizens say ‘It didn’t work’

Toggle Menu
Many expressed disappointment over the tweet, however, others took the opportunity to troll the US President. "If you watched an episode of game of thrones you'd know that walls don't work," read one of the many reactions to the poster.

The poster, which is inspired by the popular phrase “Winter is coming” from the drama series, was posted after several tweets about the wall, the Democrats, border security, the shutdown and more.

US President Donald Trump seems to have been inspired by the HBO series Games of Thrones. Yesterday, he tweeted a poster saying ‘The Wall is Coming.’ “The Democrats could solve the Shutdown problem in a very short period of time. All they have to do is approve REAL Border Security (including a Wall), something which everyone, other than drug dealers, human traffickers and criminals, want very badly! This would be so easy to do!” Trump tweeted.

