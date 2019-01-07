Donald Trump tweets GoT inspired poster ‘The wall is coming’, netizens say ‘It didn’t work’

US President Donald Trump seems to have been inspired by the HBO series Games of Thrones. Yesterday, he tweeted a poster saying ‘The Wall is Coming.’ “The Democrats could solve the Shutdown problem in a very short period of time. All they have to do is approve REAL Border Security (including a Wall), something which everyone, other than drug dealers, human traffickers and criminals, want very badly! This would be so easy to do!” Trump tweeted.

Once tweeted, the poster, which features Trump, created quite a buzz on social media. Many expressed disappointment over the tweet, however, others took the opportunity to troll the US President. “If you watched an episode of game of thrones you’d know that walls don’t work,” read one of the many reactions to the poster.

don’t ruin game of thrones for me please — maddie (@spnmaddie) January 7, 2019

if you watched an episode of game of thrones you’d know that walls don’t work — The Great Jackalope (@spekor) January 7, 2019

That Wall got destroyed in Game Of Thrones..first watch the show before glorifying it — raza haidery (@razahaidery1990) January 7, 2019