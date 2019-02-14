Donald Trump’s gigantic ‘god emperor’ float used in Italian parade is giving netizens nightmares

Toggle Menu
The float titled Master Drone which created by Fabrizio Galli, features a Twitter sword and clawed hand. The float triggered several reactions after pictures and videos went viral. While some trolled the "God Emperor" others said that it gave them nightmares.

A gigantic float featuring US president Donald Trump as God Emperor, a character from the game Warhammer, was showcased at the annual Viareggio Carnevale parade in Italy. According to a HuffingtonPost report, the float titled Master Drone which was created by Fabrizio Galli, features a Twitter sword and a clawed hand.

“It’s a joke, but in fact, he’s trying to destroy nations with the economy instead of nuclear missiles,” Galli was quoted as saying stated the news website. “This is one of the strongest actions, let’s say, that powerful people like Trump can use,” he added. A more detailed description on the festival’s website described the float as the “supreme myth of having power over the whole universe”.

The float triggered several reactions after pictures and videos went viral. While some trolled the “God Emperor”, others said it gave them nightmares.

