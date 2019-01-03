Toggle Menu
Donald Trump’s GOT inspired parody poster is back again and so are the memes

Yet again, the poster has stirred reactions on social media, with many wondering the purpose of the poster on the table in the cabinet room. Kathryn Watson, another White House correspondent stated that even though they have asked the White House, they haven't received any response yet.

While fans of Game of Thrones are probably preparing themselves for the last and final season to be released in 2019, it seems like US President Donald Trump, too, has geared up for the finale. Not too long ago, the 45th US President had created quite a buzz on social media when he shared a GOT inspired parody poster of himself to make an announcement about sanctions on Iran. And guess what? That poster is back again and this time it was spotted at the White House.

A photo shared by a White House Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason features the very same poster on the desk during Trump’s first cabinet meeting of the year. “Note the poster on the table in the Cabinet Room,” tweeted Mason along with the picture.

Yet again, the poster has stirred reactions on social media, with many wondering the purpose of the poster on the table in the cabinet room. Kathryn Watson, another White House correspondent stated that even though they have asked the White House, they haven’t received any response yet.

