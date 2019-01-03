Donald Trump’s GOT inspired parody poster is back again and so are the memes

While fans of Game of Thrones are probably preparing themselves for the last and final season to be released in 2019, it seems like US President Donald Trump, too, has geared up for the finale. Not too long ago, the 45th US President had created quite a buzz on social media when he shared a GOT inspired parody poster of himself to make an announcement about sanctions on Iran. And guess what? That poster is back again and this time it was spotted at the White House.

A photo shared by a White House Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason features the very same poster on the desk during Trump’s first cabinet meeting of the year. “Note the poster on the table in the Cabinet Room,” tweeted Mason along with the picture.

Note the poster on the table in the Cabinet Room. pic.twitter.com/iHc9e5LIg1 — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) January 2, 2019

Yet again, the poster has stirred reactions on social media, with many wondering the purpose of the poster on the table in the cabinet room. Kathryn Watson, another White House correspondent stated that even though they have asked the White House, they haven’t received any response yet.

We have asked the White House why the poster was there. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) January 2, 2019

Maybe don’t beg for a wall with a poster inspired by a show where a wall doesn’t work. pic.twitter.com/nNsRqzXyih — Gerry Duggan (@GerryDuggan) January 2, 2019

Walls Work, Trump Says In Front Of Poster Parodying Show Based On Premise That They Don’t https://t.co/W0Lks9oafz — Brandon Hardin (@hardin) January 2, 2019

Spoiler – I am on the new season of Game of Thrones! #MakeWesterosGreatAgain https://t.co/pV8iYbC6dK — Making Podcasts Great Again (@TrumpPod) January 3, 2019

The new normal continues on https://t.co/3ANm7OxfFk — Dan Carr (@danmcarr) January 3, 2019

I’m confused, do White House staffers support the white walkers when watching GOT? https://t.co/9knGzITwRL — Scott (@justascoash) January 3, 2019

Walls work, sure. Just ask Jon Snow… https://t.co/Vz3DaTQAcq — Melissa Van Ostaeyen (@MelllAtWork) January 3, 2019

This had to have been someone else’s idea. I can’t imagine him watching anything but the news, let alone a show based on books. https://t.co/G3s41dgq55 — Ghost of January Apocalypse (@ML_Rudolph) January 3, 2019