Donald Trump’s tweet about ‘Smocking Guns’ is now a hilarious meme

Donald Trump’s tirades on Twitter are not new, neither are the typos that sometimes accompany them. But in one tweet on Monday, Trump misspelt the word “smoking” — not once but twice!

The 45th US President, while quoting a Fox News report, claimed that prosecutors have been unable to find any evidence of collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia. Except that he said there was no “Smocking Gun”.

In a tweet, the POTUS wrote: “Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun… No Collusion”.

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion.” @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

Commenting on the ongoing investigation into the 2016 election campaign, he added, “That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution, which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s – but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me). Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT!”

….which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s – but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me). Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

Unsurprisingly, the typo in his tweet did not go unnoticed and people had a field day coming up with jokes and memes. The Merriam-Webster dictionary handle also got into the act, warning people to spellcheck their tweets and also informing them about the actual meaning of ‘smocking’.

Today in Spellcheck Can’t Save You: ‘Smocking’ is a type of embroidery made of many small folds sewn into place. https://t.co/3wbxPG24ne — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 10, 2018

Soon, #SmockingGuns and variants started trending online. Here are some of the funniest and wittiest reactions:

No Smocking, please. 🔥🔥🔥 — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) December 10, 2018

Yes. It’s that mysterious Smocking Man from X-Files. pic.twitter.com/pYsgduC7Xv — Ken Rudin (@kenrudin) December 10, 2018

It’s way too early to announce the best Halloween costume idea of 2019, but Smocking Gun surely is it. https://t.co/DWYnEK0jmH — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) December 10, 2018

Smocking is just a rich, wonderful, quilty, nursery-school-craft-project word — I smell the paste https://t.co/zOf3HjlGou — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) December 10, 2018

Art teachers should be equipped with smocking guns. — Josh Comers (@joshcomers) December 10, 2018

A smocking nun. am i too late for this? I was napping earlier. pic.twitter.com/E1wV5nFOF7 — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) December 10, 2018

here’s a picture of Donald Trump’s favorite tag team, the Smocking Gunns pic.twitter.com/lvvMez27qi — Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) December 10, 2018

My covfefe is smocking hot this morning. #SmockingGun — Matthew Kick (@MatthewKick) December 10, 2018

Where does one go to get a gun smocked? A tailor? #smockinggun https://t.co/7Zv4uyciYo — Wendy Roderick (@ItsReallyWendy) December 10, 2018

Seamstresses everywhere are asking, “There’s a smocking gun?!? Like a glue gun? Cuz, man, smocking by hand gets pretty dang tedious …” 😉 — Lisa McKinnon (@805foodie) December 10, 2018

What I do have is the #SmokingGun. pic.twitter.com/vS3mjj2rfI — Cirque Du Swift (@Cirque_Du_Swift) December 10, 2018