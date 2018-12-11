Toggle Menu
Donald Trump’s tweet about ‘Smocking Guns’ is now a hilarious meme

Trump quoted a Fox News report to claim that prosecutors have been unable to find evidence of collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia.

Twitterati had a field day with Donald Trump’s ‘smocking guns’ tweet. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Donald Trump’s tirades on Twitter are not new, neither are the typos that sometimes accompany them. But in one tweet on Monday, Trump misspelt the word “smoking” — not once but twice!

The 45th US President, while quoting a Fox News report, claimed that prosecutors have been unable to find any evidence of collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia. Except that he said there was no “Smocking Gun”.

In a tweet, the POTUS wrote: “Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun… No Collusion”.

Commenting on the ongoing investigation into the 2016 election campaign, he added, “That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution, which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s – but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me). Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT!”

Unsurprisingly, the typo in his tweet did not go unnoticed and people had a field day coming up with jokes and memes. The Merriam-Webster dictionary handle also got into the act, warning people to spellcheck their tweets and also informing them about the actual meaning of ‘smocking’.

Soon, #SmockingGuns and variants started trending online. Here are some of the funniest and wittiest reactions:

