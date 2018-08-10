Donald Trump’s cryptic tweets spark meme fest on Twitter

President Donald Trump recently argued that Republicans needed to control Congress by casting the midterms as a referendum on himself. (Source: AP/ File photo) President Donald Trump recently argued that Republicans needed to control Congress by casting the midterms as a referendum on himself. (Source: AP/ File photo)

US President Donald Trump is no stranger to posting strange, cryptic tweets. Two of his recent tweets went viral with Twitterati going crazy with interpretations of their alternative meanings.

Trump predicted that Republicans might ride a “Red Wave” to sweeping victories in the mid-term elections, even as polls continue to show Democrats in the lead.

RED WAVE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018

The tweet started attracting a lot of peculiar comments because the term ‘red wave’ is often associated with menstrual flow. Apart from many women, the Late Show also reminded the president about that. Others interpreted the tweet in their own way, using references ranging from Jaws to Putin.

WE DON’T THINK TRUMP KNOWS WHAT RED WAVE MEANS! pic.twitter.com/bOqHMaREiy — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 8, 2018

How does Donald know my menstrual cycle. https://t.co/he9XWnAcpm — MsTrippyTrellis🥄🥄🥄🥄🥄🥄🔪 (@TrippyTrellis) August 10, 2018

Happens once a month. Feels just like this. pic.twitter.com/czwwSeGd5k — Offred (@speakn_my_truth) August 9, 2018

Uggghhh, my #RedWave is 2 days late! Glad you got yours on time! pic.twitter.com/ivkrkwZ6Ld — Mellie Mel (@msoto118) August 9, 2018

We should send tampons to the White House? https://t.co/WgpvbLSNfd — AnnKen (@AnnKen17) August 9, 2018

Yes, comrade! The Bolshevik revolution has come! Unify the proletariat and seize the means of production! https://t.co/emFVmxiqUR — katie (@babybacalling) August 9, 2018

When Trump talks about a RED WAVE coming in an election, he means this… pic.twitter.com/HL5vyVTQ6o — Baritone Liberavoice (@redstmiscreant) August 8, 2018

It actually started when the POTUS boasted that all five candidates he had endorsed in this week’s elections had won. His tweet just said: “5 for 5”.

5 for 5! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018

What was meant to be a positive message to his supporters, instead turned into a hilarious meme. While some thought it was an anecdote for all his “children”, others interpreted it as an offer at Wendy’s!

Are you moonlighting as an Uber driver? https://t.co/TGOjr78fhz — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) August 9, 2018

Domestic abuse charges ducked? https://t.co/GSIccbs8qW — Jon Chase (@AJPTyler) August 9, 2018

The Question is: How many Trump Family members are going to prison? https://t.co/MBgmg4JHy7 — David Walker (@RealDLWalker) August 9, 2018

remembered his kids’ names https://t.co/7hOxUZnx9k — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) August 8, 2018

1) Mike Flynn

2) Paul Manafort

3) Rick Gates

4) George Papadopoulos

5) Chris Collins https://t.co/1GLmXWmgRB — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 8, 2018

Have something to add to this story? Tell us in comments below.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd