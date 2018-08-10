Follow Us:
Friday, August 10, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones

Donald Trump’s cryptic tweets spark meme fest on Twitter

US President Trump predicted that Republicans might ride a "Red Wave" to sweeping victories in the midterm elections, even as polls continue to show Democrats in the lead. However, many highlighted that Trump didn't know red wave usually connotes to periods.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 10, 2018 4:37:45 pm
President Donald Trump recently argued that Republicans needed to control Congress by casting the midterms as a referendum on himself. (Source: AP/ File photo)

US President Donald Trump is no stranger to posting strange, cryptic tweets. Two of his recent tweets went viral with Twitterati going crazy with interpretations of their alternative meanings.

Trump predicted that Republicans might ride a “Red Wave” to sweeping victories in the mid-term elections, even as polls continue to show Democrats in the lead.

The tweet started attracting a lot of peculiar comments because the term ‘red wave’ is often associated with menstrual flow. Apart from many women, the Late Show also reminded the president about that. Others interpreted the tweet in their own way, using references ranging from Jaws to Putin.

It actually started when the POTUS boasted that all five candidates he had endorsed in this week’s elections had won. His tweet just said: “5 for 5”.

What was meant to be a positive message to his supporters, instead turned into a hilarious meme. While some thought it was an anecdote for all his “children”, others interpreted it as an offer at Wendy’s!

Have something to add to this story? Tell us in comments below.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Watch Now
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement