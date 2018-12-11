Toggle Menu
These reactions to Donald Trump’s clumsy coin toss will leave you ROFL-inghttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/donald-trumps-clumsy-coin-toss-viral-video-5488547/

These reactions to Donald Trump’s clumsy coin toss will leave you ROFL-ing

The video, which was shared by many, showed Donald Trump clumsily flinging the coin in the air. While some wondered what exactly the US President was trying to do, others came up with hilarious reasons for the unique throw.

donald trump, donald trump coin toss, donald trump viral video, trump hilarious toss, trump toss,
Donald Trump attended the 119th annual Army-Navy game in Philadelphia, where he was to start the game with a coin toss. (Source: File)

Donald Trump has time and again proven that he is unlike any other President the United States has seen till now. While the 72-year-old was recently trolled for a hilarious typo he made while typing the word ‘Smoking’, this time it is a footage of him tossing a coin that has left many ROFL-ing.

Trump attended the 119th annual Army-Navy game in Philadelphia, where he was to toss a coin and commence the game. However, it seems like the toss too was unlike any other. Wondering what could go wrong with a coin toss? Watch the video here:

The video, which was shared by many on social media, showed the US president clumsily flinging the coin in the air. While some wondered what exactly Trump was trying to do, others came up with hilarious reasons for the unique throw. Here are some of the many reactions to the video trending on social media:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android