These reactions to Donald Trump’s clumsy coin toss will leave you ROFL-ing

Donald Trump has time and again proven that he is unlike any other President the United States has seen till now. While the 72-year-old was recently trolled for a hilarious typo he made while typing the word ‘Smoking’, this time it is a footage of him tossing a coin that has left many ROFL-ing.

Trump attended the 119th annual Army-Navy game in Philadelphia, where he was to toss a coin and commence the game. However, it seems like the toss too was unlike any other. Wondering what could go wrong with a coin toss? Watch the video here:

What the hell kind of coin toss is that @realDonaldTrump????? pic.twitter.com/oe4xtnwNvR — Wad (@WadyPhoto) December 8, 2018

The video, which was shared by many on social media, showed the US president clumsily flinging the coin in the air. While some wondered what exactly Trump was trying to do, others came up with hilarious reasons for the unique throw. Here are some of the many reactions to the video trending on social media:

When my mom and i went to the mall and i asked for a quarter to throw in the fountain https://t.co/JjruiAYo7h — Chinter’s Will (@WhirlWindMewsic) December 11, 2018

Let’s have a big hand for Donald https://t.co/ein8VROpLL — Vōngurīn (@r3c1d1v1st) December 11, 2018

Does he realize he’s not sprinkling fairy dust?! https://t.co/usIQmdXDvE — Vic C (@da_taco_loco) December 11, 2018

This coin toss is a representation of people deciding weather or not to go to work. https://t.co/cA4CFnEVlV — Katie (@KatieMColllins) December 11, 2018

LOL @ him pointing at it at the end 😂😂 https://t.co/VG0g72yrI7 — Beerus (@0902Jr) December 11, 2018

The most unathletic and uncoordinated thing I’ve ever seen https://t.co/ZQ5QAlkHM2 — Beerus The Destroyer (@That___Kidd) December 10, 2018