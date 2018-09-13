Follow Us:
Thursday, September 13, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Donald Trump’s 9/11 double fist pump is now a hilarious meme

Trump's gesture did not go down well with people. Many criticised the president and said that it was insensitive on his part to be joyous and excited on a day when over 3000 people died.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 13, 2018 8:02:14 pm
Donald Trump, Donald Trump meme, Donald Trump 9/11 fist bump, 9/11, 9-11 Donald Trump, Potus, twin tower, Donald Trump’s fist pump pictures has left netizens amused. (Source: John Deau/Twitter)
On the 17th anniversary of September 11 World Trade Centre attack, US President Donald Trump visited Pennsylvania, US, to honour and pay respects to the people who had lost their lives in the tragedy. However, the 72-year-old president, who went there along with his wife Melania Trump, ended up facing a widespread backlash after he was photographed greeting supporters with a double fist pump on his arrival.

New York Times Photographer Doug Mills tweeted out a picture of the president along with a post that read, “First Lady Melania Trump greet supporters as they arrive in Johnstown, PA to attend the Flight 93 September 11 Memorial Service in Shanksville, PA.”

Trump’s gesture did not go down well with people. Many criticised the president and said that it was insensitive on his part to be joyous and excited on a day when over 3000 people died. However, American graphic designer found an interesting way to add a little humour to the topic.

“It just so happened that I’ve been doing Photoshop masking all morning for a project, so when I saw this photo I knew what I had to do. Here’s a PNG with a transparent background, please do your absolute worst,” Rob Sheridan tweeted.

Seems like, Sheridan’s tweet was enough to unleash a series of reaction from netizens. Soon the photoshopped image of Trump was converted into a meme and the results are sure to leave you ROFL-ing!

