Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Watch: ‘Worst president ever’ banner spotted near Donald Trumps’ Florida resort

According to local reports, two planes were cycling his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Sunday, January 24th.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 27, 2021 5:44:25 pm
Donald Trump, Donald Trump worst resident banner, worst resident banner Florida, worst resident banner for Donald trump, Donald Trump worst resident banner Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida Mar-a-Lago resort, Palm Springs, Trending news, Indian Express news.In a video shared by Twitter user Daniel Uhlfelder, the banner can be seen trailing behind a plane.

A banner reportedly flew near former US President Donald Trump’s resort in Florida, calling him the “worst president ever” and the video of it is now making rounds on the internet.

In the video shared by Twitter user Daniel Uhlfelder, the banner can be seen trailing behind a plane. In a separate tweet, he also shared a picture of a plan carrying another banner, calling him a “pathetic loser”.

Hours before Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president, Trump had left the White House and headed down to the resort in Palm Beach, Florida, which he plans to make his primary residence.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Take a look at how people reacted to the rather odd greeting:

