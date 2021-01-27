Watch: ‘Worst president ever’ banner spotted near Donald Trumps’ Florida resort

In a video shared by Twitter user Daniel Uhlfelder, the banner can be seen trailing behind a plane.

A banner reportedly flew near former US President Donald Trump’s resort in Florida, calling him the “worst president ever” and the video of it is now making rounds on the internet.

In the video shared by Twitter user Daniel Uhlfelder, the banner can be seen trailing behind a plane. In a separate tweet, he also shared a picture of a plan carrying another banner, calling him a “pathetic loser”.

Trump is getting warm welcome from the skies near Mar-a-lago today pic.twitter.com/S6uUFx3t30 — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 24, 2021

Hours before Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president, Trump had left the White House and headed down to the resort in Palm Beach, Florida, which he plans to make his primary residence.

Take a look at how people reacted to the rather odd greeting:

