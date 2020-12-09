scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Top news

Donald Trump walks out of event to avoid questions, leaves confused awardee standing

When asked questions by assembled mediapersons, Donald Trump just walked out, leaving wrestler Dan Gable and his family standing in the Oval Office.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 9, 2020 10:57:45 am
Donald trump, Dan Gable, Dan Gable medal of freedom, trump walk out Dan Gable ceremony, Dan Gable trump medal ceremony, viral news, indian expressPeople compared Trump's action to Gable's grandchildren.

In a special ceremony hosted at the White House, US President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to wrestler Dan Gable who was accompanied by family and staff. However, Trump’s decision to walk out of the ceremony abruptly left the awardee standing and shrugging. The moment has since been widely shared on social media.

The Olympic wrestler received the country’s highest civilian honour at the Oval Office. During the ceremony, the US president asked the 72-year-old former gold medalist and national champion if Trump could beat him because of his size advantage. Gabel replied, “You would have no chance”, leaving the gathering in spilts.

After Gable received his medal, he gave a speech and then the assembled reporters tried to ask Trump questions. But the US President instead just walked out, leaving Gable and his family standing in the Oval Office.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Watch the moment here:

Gable’s reaction got many talking online, and brought back the ‘Diaper Don’ references that surfaced following the .

“He’s the greatest wrestler, probably ever,” Trump said about Gable, a renowned wrestler and coach from Iowa who won a gold medal at the 1972 Summer Olympics. “He’s made our country very proud and he’s a true GOAT.”

Trump used an October campaign rally to announce the selection of Gable for the Presidential Medal of Freedom, bringing him on stage to the delight of the crowd as he sought to win over Iowa voters. The ceremony on Monday at the White House fulfills that commitment.

[With inputs from AP]

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 10: Latest News

Advertisement