Donald Trump walks out of event to avoid questions, leaves confused awardee standing

In a special ceremony hosted at the White House, US President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to wrestler Dan Gable who was accompanied by family and staff. However, Trump’s decision to walk out of the ceremony abruptly left the awardee standing and shrugging. The moment has since been widely shared on social media.

The Olympic wrestler received the country’s highest civilian honour at the Oval Office. During the ceremony, the US president asked the 72-year-old former gold medalist and national champion if Trump could beat him because of his size advantage. Gabel replied, “You would have no chance”, leaving the gathering in spilts.

Trump awarding Presidential Medal of Freedom to wrestler Dan Gable. TRUMP: “Now, I’m larger than you a little bit. Do you think I could take you in wrestling now? Would I have a big advantage?” GABLE: “You would have no chance.” pic.twitter.com/Kn6OBOIrsO — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) December 7, 2020

After Gable received his medal, he gave a speech and then the assembled reporters tried to ask Trump questions. But the US President instead just walked out, leaving Gable and his family standing in the Oval Office.

Watch the moment here:

Today @realDonaldTrump wandered out of his own office and left Medal of Freedom recipient, Dan Gable, standing there with no clue what to do. “More Presidential than anyone in history.” pic.twitter.com/S5b2FLPWoZ — KevinlyFrauder 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) December 8, 2020

Gable’s reaction got many talking online, and brought back the ‘Diaper Don’ references that surfaced following the .

You can’t make it up. This really happened earlier today: Trump wandered out of his own office and left Medal of Freedom recipient — Dan Gable — standing there wondering what to do next. What a selfish man…pic.twitter.com/xqdCbaJjLZ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 8, 2020

Trump is so disrespectful. — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) December 8, 2020

This is what it looks like when a president is faced with questions he cannot answer. He retreats, leaving his own office. — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) December 8, 2020

he shit his pants and just left dan gable hanging pic.twitter.com/80zZoHqrRH — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 8, 2020

He’s senile. He’s done this before. He gets confused about what he’s doing. — Crooked Donnie (@vernslawyer) December 8, 2020

You can see him thinking about leaving as Gable was speaking. Also, the child on the floor felt like Trump. pic.twitter.com/5AoIfJYbrm — Blue Girl • Red State (@BlueGirlsRule) December 8, 2020

Ok, I suddenly like this guy.

Whoever he is 😂

Trump is such a toddler. My 4 year old has more manners. — Alexa G (@80_Agon) December 8, 2020

Ok I had to do it.. pic.twitter.com/ER73x7cCYq — Radical_liberal_Shaquille_Sunflower🌻 (@ftank58) December 8, 2020

Gable’s shrug summarizes this presidency https://t.co/visSWitE2B — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 8, 2020

Dan Gable is all of us pic.twitter.com/7itec05vwX — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) December 8, 2020

Gable is like: ‘so was it worth exposing my entire family to Covid for this?’ — Mo Latno Bill Phelan (@MoBill) December 8, 2020

Either his teeth were falling out, he was jonesing for a hit of whatever drugs he’s doing today, or he pooped his diaper and wanted to get out before he stunk up the room. — Simply… Waiting For The Loser To Leave (@RoLwillwin) December 8, 2020

Unreal is right! Even the recipient is speechless. WTAF was he thinking? #TrumpIsACompleteFailure https://t.co/kNtxqHwvws — Kirsty Bain-Resisting since 1964 (@KirstyBain65) December 8, 2020

This move is either unbelievably rude or a product of dementia. With @realDonaldTrump you honestly don’t know which one it is. https://t.co/u5mHaaKIZm — Ampersand1 (@Ampersand113) December 8, 2020

WTF?! Why am I still surprised by his childish antics. What an absolute loser. https://t.co/mP3cX0DwFs — lindsey🌱 (@xraypeacock) December 8, 2020

Trump left as he feels intimidated by those little children – they stopped using diapers years ago, don’t wet their beds anymore, and unlike him, don’t remember having diaper rash. I’m sure their moms could tell him what cream works best. #DiaperDon #DiaperDonald #DiaperDonnie https://t.co/IKbwb2QbK1 — Images of old Japan (@old_images) December 8, 2020 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“He’s the greatest wrestler, probably ever,” Trump said about Gable, a renowned wrestler and coach from Iowa who won a gold medal at the 1972 Summer Olympics. “He’s made our country very proud and he’s a true GOAT.”

Trump used an October campaign rally to announce the selection of Gable for the Presidential Medal of Freedom, bringing him on stage to the delight of the crowd as he sought to win over Iowa voters. The ceremony on Monday at the White House fulfills that commitment.

[With inputs from AP]

