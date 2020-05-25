US President Donald Trump criticised after videos of him golfing surface online

Donning a white polo short and cap, Trump was spotted swinging a golf club and driving a golf cart alone reportedly at his private Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Reuters) Donning a white polo short and cap, Trump was spotted swinging a golf club and driving a golf cart alone reportedly at his private Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Reuters)

US President Donald Trump was criticised on social media after videos of him at his golf club in Virginia emerged on social media.

According to Reuters, this is the second time Trump has gone golfing during the pandemic.

Trump was seen on the golf course a day after said houses of worship were “essential” and asked governors to reopen them during the Memorial Day weekend.

Wearing a white t-shirt, shorts and cap, Trump was spotted playing golf and driving a cart alone, at the private Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

Watch the video here:

President Donald Trump played golf for the second time since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, visiting his club in the Washington suburbs pic.twitter.com/PZKhavZn3h — Reuters (@Reuters) May 24, 2020

Though Trump has declared the pandemic a national emergency, he has been pushing for the reopening of the economy even as the number of confirmed cases has topped a million in the US.

Trump’s recent visit to the golf course did not sit well with netizens, who criticised him for being carefree. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

What’s the news here? Trump plays goof all the time. — Ted Malanda (@TedMalanda) May 24, 2020

The Outside is such a great place to be! — Climate Hysterian (@ClimateHysteria) May 24, 2020

The poor man had to take a break after saving all those lives. :-) — Bill In San Diego (@truthfaux) May 24, 2020

The U.S. leads the world with more than 1.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases and a death toll that is expected to surpass 100,000 later this week, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Trump on Sunday further limited travel from the world’s coronavirus hotspots by denying entry to foreigners coming from Brazil, which is second to the U.S. in the number of confirmed cases.

Trump had already banned certain travellers from China, Europe, the United Kingdom and Ireland and, to a lesser extent, Iran. He has not moved to ban travel from Russia, which has the world’s third-highest caseload.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd