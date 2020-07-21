scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
COVID19

Donald Trump tweets photo wearing mask and calls himself patriotic, here’s how netizens reacted

Donald Trump tweeted a black and white picture of him in a face mask on Monday, calling the act “patriotic”.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 21, 2020 12:51:34 pm
US President Donald Trump, Twitter, facemask, Donald Trump with facemask, Donald trump patriotic, US COVID-19 updates, Coronavirus, Trending news, Indian Express news While many thought that he was late to embrace facemasks, others called him out for being racist and “unnecessarily self-congratulatory”.(Picture credit: Twitter/ Donald Trump)

After being photographed wearing a face mask in public for the first time earlier in July, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday, posting a picture of himself wearing a mask again and calling the act “patriotic”.

“We are united in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favourite President!” he wrote on Twitter. The tweet was accompanied by a photo of him wearing a mask.

Take a look:

Trump was seen wearing a face mask during a visit to a military hospital on July 11, making it the first time he complied with the recommended facial covering by health officials to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Reacting to the tweet, while many thought that he was late to embrace masks, others criticised him for being racist and being “unnecessarily self-congratulatory”.

Take a look:

Though Trump has previously refused to wear a mask and even endorsed not wearing one, other Republicans and Governors of various states have been encouraging and endorsing the use of face mask as the number of Covid-19 cases touched 4 million in the country.

The US president recently left netizens amused after he boasted of having “aced” a cognitive test and claimed doctors were “very surprised” at his apparently fantastic results.

