Donald Trump tweets photo wearing mask and calls himself patriotic, here’s how netizens reacted

While many thought that he was late to embrace facemasks, others called him out for being racist and “unnecessarily self-congratulatory”.(Picture credit: Twitter/ Donald Trump) While many thought that he was late to embrace facemasks, others called him out for being racist and “unnecessarily self-congratulatory”.(Picture credit: Twitter/ Donald Trump)

After being photographed wearing a face mask in public for the first time earlier in July, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday, posting a picture of himself wearing a mask again and calling the act “patriotic”.

“We are united in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favourite President!” he wrote on Twitter. The tweet was accompanied by a photo of him wearing a mask.

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

Trump was seen wearing a face mask during a visit to a military hospital on July 11, making it the first time he complied with the recommended facial covering by health officials to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Reacting to the tweet, while many thought that he was late to embrace masks, others criticised him for being racist and being “unnecessarily self-congratulatory”.

Wow. So many factual errors in one tweet. How does he achieve such a lie density with only 240 characters? — Iain Brodie (@IainBro) July 21, 2020

Is this real life? — Blush 🇨🇦 (@fckboislayer) July 21, 2020

i can’t believe any part of this tweet is real — Samantha Ravndahl (@SsssamanthaaMUA) July 21, 2020

You’re a little late to the party, sweetie — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 20, 2020

I thought this was the parody trump acct at first. 🤦🏼♀️ — jessica💋rabbit (@MrsRabbitResist) July 21, 2020

I’m more patriotic than you and I wasn’t even born here. — Tom Payne (@justanactor) July 20, 2020

Imagine how many more people would be alive right now if you did this in March. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 20, 2020

EVERYONE is more patriotic than you. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 20, 2020

When I read this I thought it had to be from a parody account. Either way glad to see you pushing masks! — Steven Boogie Williams (@Boogie2988) July 21, 2020

Why does he keep calling it the “china virus” that’s so upsetting especially from someone that claims to not be a racist. — StephCampoy💕 (@cam_poy18) July 21, 2020

107 days after Biden encourages people to wear face masks, Trump finally admits that Joe Biden was right! — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 20, 2020

My favorite president wouldn’t have let 143K+ Americans die from a pandemic before telling people ‘some people say’ to wear a mask. In fact, when 2 Americans died from Ebola, you demanded that my favorite president resign. pic.twitter.com/YpuOwzTMNW — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) July 20, 2020

tRump does not care whether we live or die. pic.twitter.com/WLT5K0Xjwy — Sonador@Dreamer (@SONADORLIVESON) July 20, 2020

Wrong #DonaldTrump you are not patriotic #JoeBiden is patriotic. Being jealous of Joe’s poll numbers does not make you patriotic it makes you #DesperateDonald pic.twitter.com/HjGbSQA8V8 — Vera – Voting Blue To Save America – #Biden2020 (@prayerfeathers) July 20, 2020

OH PLEASE!!! News of the coronavirus first broke around January & February. Trump did nothing until March. And he didn’t wear a mask in public for the first time until July. Now he wants to claim he is being patriotic for wearing a mask once – which was for a campaign video!?! — MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) July 20, 2020

Nice job. This tweet is about 6 months late and still racist and unnecessarily self-congratulatory. — Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) July 20, 2020

Though Trump has previously refused to wear a mask and even endorsed not wearing one, other Republicans and Governors of various states have been encouraging and endorsing the use of face mask as the number of Covid-19 cases touched 4 million in the country.

The US president recently left netizens amused after he boasted of having “aced” a cognitive test and claimed doctors were “very surprised” at his apparently fantastic results.

