Thursday, September 06, 2018
Donald Trump tweets ‘treason’ in response to NYT op-ed; Twitterati turns it into a hit meme

Taking to Twitter, US President sent out a tweet with just "TREASON?" And people without much effort understood it was in response to the opinion piece published in The New York Times, written by an anonymous member of his own administration.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 6, 2018 8:49:06 pm
US President Donald Trump was very angry with the recent anonymous op-ed published in New York Times by one of White House staffer. (Source: AP)

Usually, Donald Trump’s one-word cryptic tweets keep Twitterati guessing what exactly he could have meant but not his latest one. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the US President on Thursday just tweeted “TREASON?”. And people, without much effort, understood it was in response to the opinion piece published in The New York Times, written by an anonymous member of his own administration.

In the op-ed, the official describes themselves and their colleagues as “thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office” and dubbed Trump as a “reckless” leader. However, soon after calling it as treason, the president hinted that the official might be fake.

Although the tweet did not involve people being Sherlock to decode what he meant, it met with a similar fate like the president’s previous tweets. Quickly, the ever-vigilant Twitterati spotted the tweet and underlined how the op-ed doesn’t qualify for a treason and slammed the POTUS.

And while some lashed out at him, other countered his claim with hilarious memes and jokes. Sample these:

 

