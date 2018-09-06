Donald Trump tweets ‘treason’ in response to NYT op-ed; Twitterati turns it into a hit meme

US President Donald Trump was very angry with the recent anonymous op-ed published in New York Times by one of White House staffer. (Source: AP) US President Donald Trump was very angry with the recent anonymous op-ed published in New York Times by one of White House staffer. (Source: AP)

Usually, Donald Trump’s one-word cryptic tweets keep Twitterati guessing what exactly he could have meant but not his latest one. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the US President on Thursday just tweeted “TREASON?”. And people, without much effort, understood it was in response to the opinion piece published in The New York Times, written by an anonymous member of his own administration.

TREASON? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

In the op-ed, the official describes themselves and their colleagues as “thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office” and dubbed Trump as a “reckless” leader. However, soon after calling it as treason, the president hinted that the official might be fake.

Does the so-called “Senior Administration Official” really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

Although the tweet did not involve people being Sherlock to decode what he meant, it met with a similar fate like the president’s previous tweets. Quickly, the ever-vigilant Twitterati spotted the tweet and underlined how the op-ed doesn’t qualify for a treason and slammed the POTUS.

Definition of treason: The offense of attempting by overt acts to overthrow state to which the offender owes allegiance to, to harm or injure the sovereign or the sovereign’s family. 2 : the betrayal of a trust- treachery Behavior described in oped is absolutely treason — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 6, 2018

No, Mr. Trump, not even close to “treason” under our Constitution’s Art. III, which expressly reserves that capital crime for helping a foreign enemy. Only in a dictatorship or a monarchy is it treason to blow the whistle on the folly or failure of the leader. https://t.co/cPLO30n0pW — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) September 6, 2018

Criticism of the president is not “treason.” Indeed, it is a foundation of our system and a guaranteed right. Threatening to arrest critics is however, a violation of the president’s oath to uphold the Constitution–which is a serious and impeachable offense. Mr. President. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) September 6, 2018

And while some lashed out at him, other countered his claim with hilarious memes and jokes. Sample these:

How I feel when my mom feeds me cheesy pastries then tells me I gained weight https://t.co/cFmq2sNCRP — Bichael (@bichaelscott) September 6, 2018

When the @McDonalds ice cream machine is broken https://t.co/dtWoxOS6ZP — Zachary Mabry (@ZacMabry) September 6, 2018

when ur prof gives u an assignment first day of classes https://t.co/8jtjv1XqkL — save the bees, bitch (@owchywawa) September 6, 2018

When my dog doesn’t greet me at the door — Ines (@inihelene) September 6, 2018

Anyone else immediately think of this Arrested Development bit when Trump tweeted “TREASON”? pic.twitter.com/SJUajmG1sn — James Simons (@rochplanner) September 6, 2018

*sees Instagram pics from a party i wasn’t invited to* https://t.co/8dWN1l7cmw — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) September 5, 2018

Trump: “TREASON?” Mueller: Did you just confess Trump: Yeah, I’m pretty high on cocaine right now Mueller: Why did you add the question mark Trump: Wasn’t sure if I knew how to spell it — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 6, 2018

At least he spelled it correctly! pic.twitter.com/5Q2BRtSrtD — Rena (@RenaDescartes) September 6, 2018

me: wanna get some food?

you: sure, where do you wanna go?

me: waffle house?

you: how about IHOP?

me: https://t.co/3AnI2hRrj0 — Mark Berman (@markberman) September 5, 2018

