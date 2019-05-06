Donald Trump trolled for ‘stollen’ typo; netizens school him on its real meaning

US President Donald Trump’s recent typo in a tweet triggered hilarious reactions online. While sharing his thoughts on his ‘successful’ presidency, Trump complained about ‘stollen two years’.

“Despite the tremendous success that I have had as a President, including perhaps the greatest economy and most successful first two years of any president in history, they have stollen two years of my (our) presidency (collusion Delusion) that we will never be able to get back…” tweeted Trump. However, netizens paid little attention to Trump’s complain and zeroed on the spelling error he made.

The tweet, which has now been deleted, was flooded with many informing the US president that the word “Stollen” is actually a traditional German sweet bread that is eaten during Christmas season. “It’s a little early for stollen. Traditionally it is made during Christmas time in Germany. And though it is delicious I don’t think the Dems have made your Administration into a German Christmas Bread,” tweeted a user and soon the trolling began.

Ok, stolen as in taken away or stollen as in German bread? https://t.co/jV14TON8A3 — Kristi Robinson (@kjrobbie) May 5, 2019

Just to clarify: in Germany this is a Stollen. pic.twitter.com/p9yV01UcrE — André K. (@TargTarger) May 5, 2019

Stollen is a German fruit bread. — Brian Fortune (@BrianFortune1) May 5, 2019

“Stollen” is actually a thing: a German bread served at Christmas. https://t.co/hqxXZOxgob — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) May 5, 2019

Stollen is a fruit bread of nuts, spices, and dried or candied fruit, coated with powdered sugar or icing sugar. It is a traditional German bread eaten during the Christmas season, when it is called Weihnachtsstollen or Christstollen 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/g9LTahWl4W — Julian Brownbridge (@4A756C69616E) May 5, 2019

I have stollen every Christmas! pic.twitter.com/IfM6LTwsH5 — Jeff Wodeshick (@JWodeshick) May 5, 2019

It’s a little early for stollen. Traditionally it is made during Christmas time in Germany. And though it is delicious I don’t think the Dems have made your Administration into a German Christmas Bread. #arewegreatagain — Will (@GeMunichkeit) May 5, 2019

Get the stollen cakes in! Make Christmas come early — Thomas Bennett (@tommyben81) May 5, 2019