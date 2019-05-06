Toggle Menu
Donald Trump trolled for ‘stollen’ typo; netizens school him on its real meaning

"It's a little early for stollen. Traditionally it is made during Christmas time in Germany. And though it is delicious I don't think the Dems have made your Administration into a German Christmas Bread," tweeted a user and soon the trolling began.

donald trump, stollen, trump stollen tweet, stollen, german bread, christmas, Trump tweet, trump stollen viral tweet, trump typos, trending, indian express, indian express news
The tweet, which has now been deleted, was flooded with many informing the US president that the word “Stollen” is actually a traditional German sweet bread that is eaten during Christmas season. (Source: Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

US President Donald Trump’s recent typo in a tweet triggered hilarious reactions online. While sharing his thoughts on his ‘successful’ presidency, Trump complained about ‘stollen two years’.

“Despite the tremendous success that I have had as a President, including perhaps the greatest economy and most successful first two years of any president in history, they have stollen two years of my (our) presidency (collusion Delusion) that we will never be able to get back…” tweeted Trump. However, netizens paid little attention to Trump’s complain and zeroed on the spelling error he made.

The tweet, which has now been deleted, was flooded with many informing the US president that the word “Stollen” is actually a traditional German sweet bread that is eaten during Christmas season. “It’s a little early for stollen. Traditionally it is made during Christmas time in Germany. And though it is delicious I don’t think the Dems have made your Administration into a German Christmas Bread,” tweeted a user and soon the trolling began.

