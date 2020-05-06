Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 06, 2020
COVID19

Netizens slam Donald Trump after he tours mask factory without wearing one

Wearing safety goggles, Donald Trump walked through the factory watching masks being made even as the Guns N' Roses cover of 'Live and Let Die' was played aloud in the Arizona factory.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 6, 2020 6:16:45 pm
President Donald Trump watches masks being made as he participates in a tour of a Honeywell International plant that manufactures personal protective equipment. (Source: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump is being slammed online for failing to set an example during the Covid-19 pandemic, after he failed to wear a mask, a measure recommended by his administration. Ironically enough, there was no shortage of masks available since the POTUS was touring a Honeywell plant that makes N95 respirators for healthcare workers.

Wearing safety goggles, Trump walked through the plant watching masks being made, with the Guns N’ Roses cover of ‘Live and Let Die’ being played in the Arizona factory.

According to reports, senior White House officials also did not wear the masks that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended for occasions when social distancing isn’t possible. Factory workers, members of the press and other support staff did wear masks. Incidentally, a sign in the facility said “Face mask required in this area.”

Watch the video here:

On social media, people spoke about how he has disregard for any rules or safety precautions. Drawing parallels with an instance of his deputy Mike Pence not wearing a mask,  netizens lamented that the president and vice-president failed to lead by example. Others found the choice of music hilarious.

Trump finally left the White House on Tuesday and launched headlong into his push to reopen the country, saying Americans should begin returning to their everyday lives even if it leads to more sickness and death from the pandemic. He encouraged Americans to think of themselves as “warriors” as they consider leaving their homes, a tacit acknowledgment of deep public reservations about re-opening the country too soon.

