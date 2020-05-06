Netizens slam Donald Trump after he tours mask factory without wearing one

President Donald Trump watches masks being made as he participates in a tour of a Honeywell International plant that manufactures personal protective equipment. (Source: Reuters) President Donald Trump watches masks being made as he participates in a tour of a Honeywell International plant that manufactures personal protective equipment. (Source: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump is being slammed online for failing to set an example during the Covid-19 pandemic, after he failed to wear a mask, a measure recommended by his administration. Ironically enough, there was no shortage of masks available since the POTUS was touring a Honeywell plant that makes N95 respirators for healthcare workers.

Wearing safety goggles, Trump walked through the plant watching masks being made, with the Guns N’ Roses cover of ‘Live and Let Die’ being played in the Arizona factory.

According to reports, senior White House officials also did not wear the masks that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended for occasions when social distancing isn’t possible. Factory workers, members of the press and other support staff did wear masks. Incidentally, a sign in the facility said “Face mask required in this area.”

Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Live and Let Die’ blared as President Trump toured a face mask factory in Arizona https://t.co/ighshLku9i pic.twitter.com/MWhD0VPHy7 — Reuters (@Reuters) May 6, 2020

On social media, people spoke about how he has disregard for any rules or safety precautions. Drawing parallels with an instance of his deputy Mike Pence not wearing a mask, netizens lamented that the president and vice-president failed to lead by example. Others found the choice of music hilarious.

BREAKING: Trump didn’t wear a mask and was shaking hands after he landed in Phoenix for his coronavirus propaganda events. Trump should lead by example, but he’s not a leader. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) May 5, 2020

I can think of no better metaphor for this presidency than Donald Trump not wearing a face mask to a face mask factory while the song “Live and Let Die” blares in the background. pic.twitter.com/mJzU1HW7HA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 5, 2020

I didn’t think someone could top Pence not wearing a mask to Mayo Clinic. Then Trump didn’t wear a mask to a mask factory. https://t.co/hy0JIPQyL6 — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 5, 2020

Whoever played Live And Let Die whilst Trump was visiting a mask factory today is a twisted genius pic.twitter.com/NZqggBXeMp — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 5, 2020

Well of course he didn’t cover his face or wear a mask. That would have messed up his full face bronzer. — sQueex (@squeekumz) May 6, 2020

So in a factory making the PPE face masks that filter 95% of virus particles, Trump and Meadows elected to wear….goggles. pic.twitter.com/eDTtf7jNwE — David Ferguson (@DavidRF34) May 6, 2020

Music was definitely planned out. Cheers to the workers. — Steve Ranieri (@stevesnj) May 6, 2020

There is no way Trump or his staff played that!! 😂 That was the work of a very fine American factory worker right there! And it fits Trump perfect right now!! — Christopher Johnson (@Christo41978344) May 6, 2020

No better example of how the rules (it’s mandatory to wear a mask in the Honeywell plant) don’t apply to totalitarian leaders and their sycophant minions. Not too subtle message to all the #Covidiots that it’s quite acceptable not wear masks; doesn’t give a damn about real people — Stevo (@Stevo_King) May 6, 2020

Why are you not wearing a mask? @realDonaldTrump it amazes me every day that you don’t understand the message you send when you do things like not wear a mask in the middle of a pandemic. https://t.co/XS0FBiyGDa — 🌅D J G🌅 ⁷ (@djg_nutrition) May 6, 2020

Notice that Trump has on protective eyewear. But still he refuses to wear a mask. He thinks wearing a mask would make him look weak. He wouldn’t look like the God-King he thinks he is. He is the ultimate narcissist. https://t.co/t7ziBepd2H — Kratos Commander (@CommanderKeif) May 6, 2020

Trump finally left the White House on Tuesday and launched headlong into his push to reopen the country, saying Americans should begin returning to their everyday lives even if it leads to more sickness and death from the pandemic. He encouraged Americans to think of themselves as “warriors” as they consider leaving their homes, a tacit acknowledgment of deep public reservations about re-opening the country too soon.

