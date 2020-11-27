scorecardresearch
Friday, November 27, 2020
Donald Trump sitting behind a ‘tiny desk’ for Thanksgiving inspires wave of memes online

'Tiny Desk', 'Resolute Desk' and #DiaperDon started trending on Twitter and even prompted an angry response from the US president.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 27, 2020 6:19:33 pm
donald trump, diaper don, tiny desk, trump tiny desk memes, trump small desk photo, trump diaper don memes, trump twitter memes, viral news, indian expressTrump spoke to reporters sitting alone at a very small desk in a big room and it quickly became a meme.

US President Donald Trump addressed the press Thursday on the occasion of Thanksgiving, and spoke about many subjects. But what got many comments online was the fact that he was sitting behind a very small desk while he continued to allege election fraud. One of the trending hashtags that mocked the president also prompted a response.

During the event, Trump lashed out a reporter, alleged media bias and refused to say whether he would attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Trump was taking questions from the press after a video chat with service members.

On social media, what got people’s attention was the small desk he was seated behind. Soon ‘Tiny Desk’, ‘Resolute Desk’ and #DiaperDon started trending on the microblogging site. People claimed the size of the desk was in keeping with his ‘big baby throwing tantrum’ attitude, given Trump refused to concede the presidential election.

However, as #DiaperDon dominated trends globally and become top trending hashtags in the US, Trump responded by saying that a law protecting Twitter from liability over its users’ posts should be scrapped due to “national security”.

He called for Section 230, which protects website publishers from liability for third-party content under US law, to be “immediately terminated” and claimed that Twitter was fabricating its trends to solely portray “negative stuff”.

“Twitter is sending out totally false ‘Trends’ that have absolutely nothing to do with what is really trending in the world,” he wrote.

At the event, Trump said – for the first time since he lost the election – that he would actually physically leave the White House if the electoral college confirmed Joe Biden as the next president.

