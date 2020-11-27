Donald Trump sitting behind a ‘tiny desk’ for Thanksgiving inspires wave of memes online

Trump spoke to reporters sitting alone at a very small desk in a big room and it quickly became a meme.

US President Donald Trump addressed the press Thursday on the occasion of Thanksgiving, and spoke about many subjects. But what got many comments online was the fact that he was sitting behind a very small desk while he continued to allege election fraud. One of the trending hashtags that mocked the president also prompted a response.

During the event, Trump lashed out a reporter, alleged media bias and refused to say whether he would attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Trump was taking questions from the press after a video chat with service members.

On social media, what got people’s attention was the small desk he was seated behind. Soon ‘Tiny Desk’, ‘Resolute Desk’ and #DiaperDon started trending on the microblogging site. People claimed the size of the desk was in keeping with his ‘big baby throwing tantrum’ attitude, given Trump refused to concede the presidential election.

Maybe if you behave yourself, stop lying to undermine a fair election & start thinking of what’s good for the country instead of whining about how unfairly you are treated, you’ll be invited to sit at the big boy’s table. #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/nnNOoOI1gl — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 27, 2020

The fact that this pic is real and not photoshopped is the funniest thing I’ve seen in quite some time. 😂 pic.twitter.com/CIuFfX3WMB — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) November 27, 2020

Some people in America have to stay back *years* in primary school. pic.twitter.com/fvChVJrwaj — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) November 27, 2020

May this be how we remember the Trump presidency: a baby at his tiny little desk throwing a tantrum pic.twitter.com/T26DjF1fL4 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 27, 2020

I like to think that during Trump’s presidency, some hero in the White House has slowly swapped Trump’s desk for a slightly smaller one, day by day, so he wouldn’t notice, till four years later we get to this majestic picture. #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/UUe8dfx0SD — Tryph (@bigrooster81) November 27, 2020

I want to salute the dark, subtle genius, quietly at work in the White House staff, who managed to move Rudy Giuliani’s press conference to a run down garden centre, and to seat Donald Trump himself at that tiny, tiny desk. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Be safe. The world needs your art.#DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/xALQUblaX6 — Manny Neira (@manny_neira) November 27, 2020

Awww, look what Trump got for Christmas: Fisher Price’s ‘I’m still President’ Miniature Desk Playset! So cute… 😊 pic.twitter.com/P0yoSLKltF — Caffeinated, Creative Mammal { Jon Carter }🇺🇸 (@MongolianMisfit) November 27, 2020

Trump at his mini Resolute Desk reminds me of this old SNL skit 😂 pic.twitter.com/2H6vCjiI2W — Fresh Mouthed Marie pays her taxes 😘 (@FreshMouthed) November 27, 2020

Trump: “Find me a desk that makes my hands look normal sized.” Staffer: pic.twitter.com/3zTII7IlFa — NotARaja (@NotARaja) November 27, 2020

I wasn’t expecting Donald Trump to have his own Tiny Desk Concert #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/xXVFisEdqP — Jared 📷 (@HeWent_2Jared) November 27, 2020

I mean have you ever seen anything more perfect #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/109SDDcWEv — Sobia (@Sobiaah23475954) November 27, 2020

Originally turned down by Montessori, #DiaperDon opted to hold his news conference at the local DC Gymboree…😮 pic.twitter.com/AJiRBpCKkS — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) November 27, 2020

I used to love Lily Tomlin’s big chair bit, but Prez’s tiny desk gag was even better pic.twitter.com/Z8CwR0FfzS — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) November 27, 2020

However, as #DiaperDon dominated trends globally and become top trending hashtags in the US, Trump responded by saying that a law protecting Twitter from liability over its users’ posts should be scrapped due to “national security”.

He called for Section 230, which protects website publishers from liability for third-party content under US law, to be “immediately terminated” and claimed that Twitter was fabricating its trends to solely portray “negative stuff”.

“Twitter is sending out totally false ‘Trends’ that have absolutely nothing to do with what is really trending in the world,” he wrote.

Twitter is sending out totally false “Trends” that have absolutely nothing to do with what is really trending in the world. They make it up, and only negative “stuff”. Same thing will happen to Twitter as is happening to @FoxNews daytime. Also, big Conservative discrimination! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

At the event, Trump said – for the first time since he lost the election – that he would actually physically leave the White House if the electoral college confirmed Joe Biden as the next president.

