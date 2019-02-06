Toggle Menu
Pelosi’s applause to Donald Trump’s crooked tie: The memes inspired by the SOTU speech

From House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's applause for POTUS to a young Joshua Trump—a schoolboy allegedly bullied over his name—falling asleep during the speech, nothing was missed. 

President Donald Trump turns to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as he delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Source: Pool via AP)

After the longest government shutdown in the history of America, US President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union (SOTU) address on Tuesday night. In a nationally televised speech that toggled between conciliation and confrontation, Trump called for unity, however, still urged for the construction of border wall, and also announced the second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jung-Un.

Trump spoke for over an hour before the members of the Congress. He spoke on various issues, attacking Robert Mueller and the Democrats as well as asserting that America will never be a socialist country. While many were busy fact-checking his claims, what also caught the attention of many was what happened in Congress. From House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s applause for POTUS to a young Joshua Trump—a schoolboy allegedly bullied over his name—falling asleep during the speech, nothing was missed.

After Trump’s address, as #SOTU trended on social media, here are the various subjects that inspired jokes and memes.

Pelosi’s applause for Trump

In his speech, Trump said, “We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution, and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise and the common good.” While other legislators stood up to applaud, Pelosi stood and applauded in a way that seemed sarcastic. And it quickly turned into a popular meme.

The boy with Trump in his name who fell asleep

First Lady Melania Trump had invited Joshua Trump, an 11-year-old, because he had allegedly been bullied because of his surname. The schoolboy, who had to drop out of school because of the bullying, is said to have told his mother that he had lost the will to live. However, on Tuesday sitting two seats away from the First Lady, the boy got a whole lot of fans on social media after he was spotted asleep during the speech.

Mike Pence’s smile

While House Speaker’s sarcastic applause won the internet, the US Vice-President’s approving smile also inspired memes.

The President’s crooked tie

People also realised that Trump’s red tie was askew.

Trump also told Congress that it has 10 days to pass a bill to fund the government, protect its homeland and secure the southern border. “I will get it done!” he said, adding that walls save lives. Trump ended his address by asking the people to keep America first and have faith in her destiny.

