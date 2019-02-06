Pelosi’s applause to Donald Trump’s crooked tie: The memes inspired by the SOTU speech

After the longest government shutdown in the history of America, US President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union (SOTU) address on Tuesday night. In a nationally televised speech that toggled between conciliation and confrontation, Trump called for unity, however, still urged for the construction of border wall, and also announced the second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jung-Un.

Trump spoke for over an hour before the members of the Congress. He spoke on various issues, attacking Robert Mueller and the Democrats as well as asserting that America will never be a socialist country. While many were busy fact-checking his claims, what also caught the attention of many was what happened in Congress. From House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s applause for POTUS to a young Joshua Trump—a schoolboy allegedly bullied over his name—falling asleep during the speech, nothing was missed.

After Trump’s address, as #SOTU trended on social media, here are the various subjects that inspired jokes and memes.

Pelosi’s applause for Trump

In his speech, Trump said, “We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution, and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise and the common good.” While other legislators stood up to applaud, Pelosi stood and applauded in a way that seemed sarcastic. And it quickly turned into a popular meme.

Here’s that applause you so desperately need, boo. pic.twitter.com/cdt6tTQ4nf — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) February 6, 2019

No one rocks harder than the fabulous ⁦⁦⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩ pic.twitter.com/a4ppUCJXHv — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) February 6, 2019

When I tell my wife I changed a diaper. pic.twitter.com/N2ncXAuUb2 — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 6, 2019

🎶Dummy shark Do do do do do do. Dummy shark Do do do do do do. 🎶 #SOTU #MommaShark @SpeakerPelosi pic.twitter.com/3g35XFs4xJ — Bad Hombre (@Ima_Bad_Hombre) February 6, 2019

Through a single clap, Speaker Pelosi tells Trump she’s going to dog walk him. Iconic picture for the ages. pic.twitter.com/ooP8DYGU2m — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 6, 2019

Holy hell that look. Advertising When your Mom looks at you like that, don’t walk.

Run. https://t.co/PXmSNz3EEV — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) February 6, 2019

The boy with Trump in his name who fell asleep

First Lady Melania Trump had invited Joshua Trump, an 11-year-old, because he had allegedly been bullied because of his surname. The schoolboy, who had to drop out of school because of the bullying, is said to have told his mother that he had lost the will to live. However, on Tuesday sitting two seats away from the First Lady, the boy got a whole lot of fans on social media after he was spotted asleep during the speech.

JOSHUA TRUMP RULES pic.twitter.com/Opc88adMfB — Josh Weinberg (@josh_weinberg) February 6, 2019

Joshua Trump is a Trump I can get behind. pic.twitter.com/fCO2o7duj7 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 6, 2019

The only good trump, Joshua pic.twitter.com/hyuO5zgkVH — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 6, 2019

today joshua trump truly became president #sotu pic.twitter.com/lmC1b6msaR — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 6, 2019

Joshua Trump, welcome to the resistance pic.twitter.com/kOJltEMykV — M (@DJDOGPIC) February 6, 2019

Mike Pence’s smile

While House Speaker’s sarcastic applause won the internet, the US Vice-President’s approving smile also inspired memes.

Get someone that looks at you like Pence looks at Trump. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/lkU4DTF3LK — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) February 6, 2019

…if I could just get my wife to stare at me the way Pence gazes adoringly at the back of trump’s head…! #SOTU — Derrick L. Williams (@uncabo) February 6, 2019

Mike Pence looks so smitten with Trump 😂 #SOTU — OKKhal (@IamOKKhal) February 6, 2019

If someone looks at you like Pence looks at Trump. Marry them. No questions asked. #relationshipgoals #CandorSOTU #SOTU pic.twitter.com/H0KRWbXnDL — Tarra McSorley (@TarraMcSorley03) February 6, 2019

how does pence have such an admiring and devout look towards trump 24/7??? #sotu pic.twitter.com/IoEHWpze3S — nikhita (@nikhita_ragam) February 6, 2019

The President’s crooked tie

People also realised that Trump’s red tie was askew.

When even TV announcers are begging someone to fix Trump’s tie… #SOTU pic.twitter.com/QWEdFzTB5b — Emily Blackwell (@emiliiss) February 6, 2019

Ah. So “unity” means “no investigations.” Fix your tie. — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) February 6, 2019

His tie is trying to hide — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) February 6, 2019

Sorry, I’m very distracted with Donald Trump giving the State of the Union speech and his damn tie is crooked. Does he not have even ONE friend to tell him? He never looks presidential no matter how hard he tries. #Trump#SOTU#SOTU2019 #StateOfTheUnion pic.twitter.com/FwwfpmB1oH — Dianna Maria (@DiannaMaria) February 6, 2019

Pence couldn’t fix Trump’s tie, so he adjusted his own tie to match! #SOTU #SOTU2019 pic.twitter.com/qQBGsojQI7 — Beth kmi (@bethkmi) February 6, 2019

Trump’s tie is leaning left to indicate his left leaning speech? 🤔 #SOTU #ChooseGreatness pic.twitter.com/V2PbcUzj2F — Art Shrian (Rahul) Tiwari ❎ (@aRTShrian) February 6, 2019

Trump also told Congress that it has 10 days to pass a bill to fund the government, protect its homeland and secure the southern border. “I will get it done!” he said, adding that walls save lives. Trump ended his address by asking the people to keep America first and have faith in her destiny.