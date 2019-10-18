Donald Trump shares pic to shame Nancy Pelosi, but it backfires and #PelosiOwnsTrump trends

In a move to troll House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, US President Donald Trump shared a photo of what he claimed was her having a “meltdown” and called her nervous. However, it didn’t go as planned with many on social media differed and said it was evident that was clearly in-charge. The image started a conversation about men having problem with powerful women, and also inspired many memes.

Advertising

The photo was taken at a briefing with Congressional leaders at the White House on Wednesday on ending the crisis in Syria. The photo was shared by Trump as “proof” that he didn’t throw a fit after the House voted to condemn his decision to pull out of northern Syria, and it was Pelosi who did. The image showed Pelosi, the only woman at the table, standing up and pointing a finger at the US President during the meeting.

“Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!” Trump wrote while sharing the image.

As people pointed out that it wasn’t Pelosi who seemed nervous in the photo, Trump tweeted calling the Speaker a “very sick person”.

Nancy Pelosi needs help fast! There is either something wrong with her “upstairs,” or she just plain doesn’t like our great Country. She had a total meltdown in the White House today. It was very sad to watch. Pray for her, she is a very sick person! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

What really stole the show was Pelosi making the image her cover photo on Twitter, and people loved it.

I’m pretty sure Nancy Pelosi is going to be fine, I also think she likes the picture of her putting you in your place. pic.twitter.com/5M16Hjlh8j — Denise Shearin (@DeniseShearin) October 17, 2019

The photo was compared by many to the photo of Angela Merkle staring down at Trump at a G7 summit. Even Pelosi’s daughter advised Trump not to mess with her mother. And then #PelosiOwnsTrump started trending on Twitter.

Looks like she owned you on #NationalBossDay. Been there. Don’t mess with mama! https://t.co/8unyy930Dj — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) October 16, 2019

Every professional woman over the age of 50 gets this photo. The only woman in a room full of powerful arrogant white men. Only in this photo she has the power. Third in line for the Presidency: She IS the MF’ing Speaker of the House! They have to LISTEN! #Priceless #NancyPelosi pic.twitter.com/877W8c1Pe9 — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) October 17, 2019

Thank you, Madam Speaker, for literally standing up for our country. pic.twitter.com/qu2c80zvKn — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 17, 2019

This photo could be a Pelosi campaign poster — the sole woman in the room, literally standing up to the President. Why he thinks this makes her look bad is a mystery. https://t.co/7iEuD4UUVO — David Lauter (@DavidLauter) October 16, 2019

Trump being taken down by what he hates most: a strong woman. Nancy Pelosi has everything Trump lacks: courage, class and a conscience#PelosiOwnsTrump pic.twitter.com/vdQNvegkoN — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 17, 2019

That would happen to be a woman standing up and asserting herself at a table full of men. I understand such a scene may cause a meltdown but I assure you it’s not on Speaker Pelosi’s behalf. https://t.co/IUQuO4cSr2 — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) October 16, 2019

A bad toddler being scolded by someone mature. Good for her. — JRehling (@JRehling) October 17, 2019

They did it…they did the meme in real life. pic.twitter.com/6X3Aw3mIYt — Farron Cousins (@farronbalanced) October 16, 2019

BREAKING: WH accidentally released an unedited photo from a meeting between President Trump and Congressional Democrats. #TrumpMeltdown #NancyPelosi pic.twitter.com/CSELKbUHtM — Mark Novata (@mark_novata) October 16, 2019