Donald Trump shares pic to shame Nancy Pelosi, but it backfires and #PelosiOwnsTrump trends

The photo was taken at a briefing with Congressional leaders at the White House on Wednesday on ending the crisis in Syria. The photo was shared by Trump as "proof” that he didn’t throw a fit after the House voted to condemn his decision to pull out of northern Syria.

“Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!” Trump wrote while sharing the image.

In a move to troll House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, US President Donald Trump shared a photo of what he claimed was her having a “meltdown” and called her nervous. However, it didn’t go as planned with many on social media differed and said it was evident that was clearly in-charge. The image started a conversation about men having problem with powerful women, and also inspired many memes.

As people pointed out that it wasn’t Pelosi who seemed nervous in the photo, Trump tweeted calling the Speaker a “very sick person”.

What really stole the show was Pelosi making the image her cover photo on Twitter, and people loved it.

The photo was compared by many to the photo of Angela Merkle staring down at Trump at a G7 summit. Even Pelosi’s daughter advised Trump not to mess with her mother. And then #PelosiOwnsTrump started trending on Twitter.

