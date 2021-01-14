scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 14, 2021
How people reacted after Donald Trump was impeached for a historic second time

With the Capitol secured by armed National Guard, the House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump. Ten Republicans also joined the Democrats in backing impeachment.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 14, 2021 12:56:09 pm
Donald Trump, impeachment, Donald Trump second impeachment, Donald Trump impeachment reaction, Donald Trump impeachment celebrity reaction, Trump second impeachment memes, Trump impeachment, Trump impeachment day, Impeachment day, Trump historic second impeachment, US Capitol Hill siege, US Democrats, US Republicans, Trump impeachment decision, Trending news, Indian Express.Many flocked to Twitter, to share their thoughts about the process. Several others also shared memes and jokes on it.

It was a historic moment Wednesday when United States President Donald Trump was impeached by the House for the second time, a week after a mob supporting him caused havoc at Capitol Hill. The move has prompted many reactions on social media.

Trump was formally charged with inciting an “insurrection” as he told supporters at a rally near the National Mall to march to the Capitol in an effort to get Republicans to overturn his defeat at the presidential election.

At least five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the violence and its immediate aftermath.

Many flocked to Twitter, to share their thoughts about impeaching Trump and several shared memes and jokes about it.

From Chrissy Teigen to Jimmy Kimmel, several celebrities also took to social media, expressing their views on the impeachment:

Trump is now set to face a Senate trial to determine whether to remove him, which cannot begin until January 19, his final full day in office. (Click for LIVE UPDATES)

Only two presidents other than Trump have been impeached — Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998 — and both were ultimately acquitted and completed their terms in office.

