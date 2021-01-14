How people reacted after Donald Trump was impeached for a historic second time

Many flocked to Twitter, to share their thoughts about the process. Several others also shared memes and jokes on it.

It was a historic moment Wednesday when United States President Donald Trump was impeached by the House for the second time, a week after a mob supporting him caused havoc at Capitol Hill. The move has prompted many reactions on social media.

With the Capitol secured by armed National Guard, the House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump. Ten Republicans also joined the Democrats in backing impeachment.

Trump was formally charged with inciting an “insurrection” as he told supporters at a rally near the National Mall to march to the Capitol in an effort to get Republicans to overturn his defeat at the presidential election.

At least five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the violence and its immediate aftermath.

Many flocked to Twitter, to share their thoughts about impeaching Trump and several shared memes and jokes about it.

The fact that Republicans are defending Trump and he literally tried to have them killed last week is a loyalty I can’t understand #ImpeachTrump #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/lYPMRaaWup — ሰመሃር (@semharghilwet) January 13, 2021

Awhhhh why can’t I have 2 terms and 1 impeachment? #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/dRJBXRbSfd — Ireland Simpsons Fans (@iresimpsonsfans) January 13, 2021

congrats to trump for making history today!!!! 🎉🎉🕺 👏 🥳 only president to ever be impeached TWICE #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/BJ3udr1TL2 — yoongi☀️ (@honeyfms) January 13, 2021

Trump now has to actually talk directly to the press instead of rage tweeting to respond to his second impeachment. #TrumpImpeachment #ImpeachmentDay pic.twitter.com/WwcevUl2jS — BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) January 13, 2021

Obama got two terms. Trump got two impeachments. My president is better than yours 😝😝 #ImpeachTrump #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/KGliPivko4 — DeeDee the TMZ of Soaps (@TMZDeeDee) January 13, 2021

DONALD TRUMP HAS OFFICIALLY BECOME THE ONLY PRESIDENT TO BE IMPEACHED TWICE. ITS TIME TO GO ORANGE ORANGUTAN!!! #ImpeachmentDay #Impeachment2 #TrumpImpeachment

pic.twitter.com/Sb2UHRRayc — ✨jess⁷✨| ᴮᴱ | (@_StarDustMin_) January 13, 2021

When you get impeached twice and can’t even tweet about it… #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/HwvIQgWIYu — It’s FELIPE… (@FESAUGUSTOS) January 13, 2021

Damn trump, if I had a quarter for every time you got impeached, I would have:#AmericaOrTrump #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/XQ4rBJkr3c — ENVXSXON (@envxsxon) January 13, 2021

Congratulations Donald Trump. I made you something special to celebrate #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/kGy3bzgKeH — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) January 13, 2021

From Chrissy Teigen to Jimmy Kimmel, several celebrities also took to social media, expressing their views on the impeachment:

I didn’t even know you could be impeached twice. I thought it was like dying — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 13, 2021

It’s time for Grandpa to hand over the keys. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 13, 2021

Today feels like a good day to #RemoveTrump. Yesterday would have been better, but today will do. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 12, 2021

When one impeachment won’t suffice,

Damn his new crimes- impeach him twice!#DarnOldDonald pic.twitter.com/LVDfyAopai — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 13, 2021

Impeached. Again. Bi-partisan. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 13, 2021

The importance of 10 GOP House members voting to impeach is this: It shows that it’s not about politics, it’s about courage. The truth is there, for those with guts enough to say it and mean it. To the ten with those guts, your country salutes you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 13, 2021

Trump is now set to face a Senate trial to determine whether to remove him, which cannot begin until January 19, his final full day in office. (Click for LIVE UPDATES)

Only two presidents other than Trump have been impeached — Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998 — and both were ultimately acquitted and completed their terms in office.