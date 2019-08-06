Toggle Menu
Donald Trump condemns mass shootings, gets name of place wrong despite teleprompterhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/donald-trump-says-toledo-during-speech-condemning-mass-shooting-reading-from-teleprompter-5881869/

Donald Trump condemns mass shootings, gets name of place wrong despite teleprompter

"May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo, may God protect them. May God protect all of those from Texas to Ohio. May God bless the victims and their families," Trump said.

donald trump, trump mass shooting speech, us mass shooting, texas and ohio shooting, trump teleprompter speech, trump toledo, viral news, indian express
Netizens slammed him for showing “fake sympathy” and accused him for not caring.

Two devastating mass shooting in the USA within 24 hours, restarted the debate about gun control laws in the country. And US president Donald Trump, who held a press conference to mourn the deaths, got the name of one of the locations wrong despite reading from a teleprompter.

“May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo, may God protect them. May God protect all of those from Texas to Ohio. May God bless the victims and their families,” Trump said at the press conference held in the Diplomatic Room of the White House.

Trump, who was reading from a teleprompter, made the error at the end of a 10-minute-long speech in which he decried the “barbaric slaughters” in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, which occurred within hours of each other over the weekend.

Naturally, the clip started doing the rounds online, with #Toledo and #ToledoMasscare trending.

Many criticised the president for using a teleprompter, while others pointed out that Toledo wasn’t even there on the prompter. The president was also criticised for not blaming the country’s gun laws for the shootings.

“The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online consumed with racist hate,” Trump said in his speech. “In one voice, our nation must condemn bigotry, hatred and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul,” the president added.

A gunman open-fired at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas killing 20 people and wounded scores more in an attack on Saturday. He allegedly wrote a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto before the attack, which described fears of a Latino “invasion.”

Hours later, another man with a history of making violent threats killed nine people and injured dozens more in Dayton, Ohio.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Viral video: Man swept away by crowd at Mumbai station despite clinging to train
2 IAF officer praised for rescuing elderly woman from neck-deep water during Gujarat floods
3 No monkey business: Video of man bathing dog with two chimps goes viral