Donald Trump condemns mass shootings, gets name of place wrong despite teleprompter

Two devastating mass shooting in the USA within 24 hours, restarted the debate about gun control laws in the country. And US president Donald Trump, who held a press conference to mourn the deaths, got the name of one of the locations wrong despite reading from a teleprompter.

Advertising

“May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo, may God protect them. May God protect all of those from Texas to Ohio. May God bless the victims and their families,” Trump said at the press conference held in the Diplomatic Room of the White House.

Trump, who was reading from a teleprompter, made the error at the end of a 10-minute-long speech in which he decried the “barbaric slaughters” in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, which occurred within hours of each other over the weekend.

Naturally, the clip started doing the rounds online, with #Toledo and #ToledoMasscare trending.

“May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo” Toledo? pic.twitter.com/xVkqrveEl9 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 5, 2019

Many criticised the president for using a teleprompter, while others pointed out that Toledo wasn’t even there on the prompter. The president was also criticised for not blaming the country’s gun laws for the shootings.

The teleprompter didn’t say Toledo… pic.twitter.com/HiIWptqm8D — Loren J (@jaxon_askew) August 6, 2019

This man is an idiot! Fake crying or whatever the heck he’s doing, and can’t even get the city right! It’s on a freaking TELEPROMPTER! https://t.co/Jmt8CmcRiG — Luis Padilla (@CoachPadilla116) August 6, 2019

Which is worse, not being able to name the city where a mass shooting occurred (that you are holding a press conference in response to) or praying that God will protect the victims that already lost their lives? https://t.co/eSPq48iZiT — Joseph W (@josephxkane) August 6, 2019

So on the day following a weekend of mass killing a week of other mass shooters, the president needs a teleprompter to speak his “mind” https://t.co/yVC2QbQtDp pic.twitter.com/2T02w14PNP — MrGraceUnderPressure (@TatuGeezus) August 6, 2019

Trump referring to Toledo instead of Dayton isn’t a gaffe, it’s just further indication of how little he actually cares. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 5, 2019

Thank goodness for the teleprompter while Trump was denouncing white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/URLGjFhLtq — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 5, 2019

The Trump White House is so incompetent and insensitive that they couldn’t even get the name of the city right. Advertising The mass shooting took place in Dayton, Ohio — not Toledo. pic.twitter.com/NF4xIveo7C — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 5, 2019

Well, the White House staff is off the hook. Trump misread the TelePrompTer. https://t.co/CucyHgw3mC — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) August 5, 2019

At the end of his remarks today, Trump says “may God bless the memory of those who perished in *TOLEDO* and may God protect them” Seriously, you had ONE JOB pic.twitter.com/1ZC7EdVfr8 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 5, 2019

What gets me is that he needs a teleprompter in the first place. The #POTUS can’t express words of sympathy and compassion on his own. Then again that would take a brain and a heart. — 💧Cathy Thomson (@tassiedevil) August 5, 2019

We’re multitasking – grieving for the victims & their families while speaking against the loudmouth, hate crime inciting bigot & his sycophantic supporters. Big deal, he read a teleprompter sympathy card somebody else wrote. He’ll be back to hate speech at his next Klan rally. pic.twitter.com/geor8TOfpH — Sherri Faye (@ImagineArtGirl) August 6, 2019

After Sandy Hook, Obama’s universal background check legislation was turned down by senate. Here is another Obama presser (01/16) where he spoke without a TelePrompter and acknowledges the violence in Chicago. Through it all he wanted to unite everyone #MyPresident pic.twitter.com/uzgDw4mKZC — SamZee (@SamZComedy) August 5, 2019

@realDonaldTrump, Sincerity, true emotion, empathy, compassion, honesty, sympathy are human emotions only people like Donald John Trump who totally lack these emotions need a teleprompter. — Nanook (@bewitched49) August 5, 2019

Don’t believe the fake sympathy bullshit from this racist bully @realDonaldTrump who was reading the Teleprompter. Trump racist rhetoric is responsible for the mass shootings and blood shed in CA, TX and OH. Trump has ripped babies from mother’s arms and he has kids locked in https://t.co/WBPuVMDI7g — Beesho (@BeeshoAnthony) August 5, 2019

“The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online consumed with racist hate,” Trump said in his speech. “In one voice, our nation must condemn bigotry, hatred and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul,” the president added.

A gunman open-fired at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas killing 20 people and wounded scores more in an attack on Saturday. He allegedly wrote a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto before the attack, which described fears of a Latino “invasion.”

Hours later, another man with a history of making violent threats killed nine people and injured dozens more in Dayton, Ohio.