‘Taliban have been fighting for 1000 years’, Donald Trump’s hilarious interview gets people talking

As crisis in Afghanistan escalated with fall of the government and Taliban taking over, there has been much criticism about how Joe Biden’s administration dealt with the withdrawal of the US Troops. Now, Donald Trump too joined the conversation strongly condemning Biden and the catastrophe unfolding in Kabul. However, it was his one particular statement about the fundamentalist group’s existence that has got everyone talking online.

The former US president appeared on Fox News for an exclusive interview discussing the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and how he had dealt with the Afghan government during his term at the office. Trump on Tuesday blamed Joe Biden for the Afghanistan crisis calling it “the greatest embarrassment” in the history of the United States.

“It’s not that we left Afghanistan. It’s the grossly incompetent way we left!” Trump said. “Afghanistan is the most embarrassing military outcome in the history of the United States. It didn’t have to be that way!”

Trump says he would’ve removed all the military equipment from Afghan military because he knew they wouldn’t fight. He says the Afghan soldiers are among the highest paid soldiers in the world pic.twitter.com/HXIvIFSfo7 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 18, 2021

Talking about the deal with Taliban that was actually brokered by his government, he told the host Sean Hannity that he had warned presumed Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in discussions last year that the US will “strike back tenfold if an American was harmed or the militants encroached on unapproved areas.”

Although he initially said, “history knows that they are very brutal”, Trump began to seemingly veer towards praising Taliban calling them as “good fighters” before adding, “they’ve been fighting for a thousand years.” The small snippet from the interview has gone viral, triggering many jokes online.

Trump claims that the Taliban, which was formed in 1994, have been “fighting for a thousand years” pic.twitter.com/Es8T7bf29b — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2021

While his remark left many baffled online, they agreed it wasn’t surprising. Netizens quickly came up with many sarcastic comments and jokes to poke fun at him.

John Rambo c. 950AD pic.twitter.com/zU2oBQ5aIK — Seth Masket (@smotus) August 18, 2021

I’ve never felt so old. I didn’t realize it’s been nearly 1000 years since I graduated from high school. — Mombastic (@milehimaia) August 18, 2021

Now that you mention it, did you notice how the Tyrannosaurs went extinct within a few months after the Taliban formed? — A.I.M. For Success! (@Frankenstylish) August 18, 2021

The taliban actually tried to take over the world long before that. That’s the real reason noah built the ark! — Kenya Crudup (@KenyaCrudup) August 18, 2021

“People don’t realize this because the fake news won’t tell you this, but the Taliban battled Julius Caesar and Zeus and the Cyclops, Hercules, all of them, believe me!” — RenoSparksCow (@RenoCow) August 18, 2021

Come on guys, we all know it was the Taliban who took out the dinosaurs 🦕 read a history book!! Geez. — WitchyWoman (@ChasCatHouse) August 18, 2021

He is right, we have actual pictures of Taliban fighters from 1200 years ago. pic.twitter.com/aihaJ2eICZ — ALT-immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) August 18, 2021

Fun fact: the Taliban was actually the first boxer to knock out Mike Tyson AND Muhammad Ali. Crazy, I know, but true! — Jim Crocker (@JimCrocker14) August 18, 2021

History isn’t his strong suit. Then again, nothing is. pic.twitter.com/1a1weZfgLj — nαturαl вσrn αctívíѕt (@punkador) August 18, 2021

Was that before the American Revolutionary forces stormed the air fields? History and timelines are so confusing. pic.twitter.com/gPqY3E6jqN — Yo Adrian! (@Shaka4Kahn) August 18, 2021

Another statement that many viewers and netizens found bizarre was the former president urging people to get vaccinated and wear masks, but only if they wanted to.