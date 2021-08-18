scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
‘Taliban have been fighting for 1000 years’, Donald Trump’s hilarious interview gets people talking

Donald Trump in his exclusive interview with Fox News, criricised Joe Biden for the Afghan crisis. He even praised the Taliban calling them "good fighters" and "great negotiators".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi
Updated: August 18, 2021 2:39:40 pm
donald trump, donald trump fox news interview, taliban criris, US Afghan taliban deal, taliban exisited for thousand years, viral videos, indian expressThe small snippet from the exclusive interview is going viral and has sparked many jokes online.

As crisis in Afghanistan escalated with fall of the government and Taliban taking over, there has been much criticism about how Joe Biden’s administration dealt with the withdrawal of the US Troops. Now, Donald Trump too joined the conversation strongly condemning Biden and the catastrophe unfolding in Kabul. However, it was his one particular statement about the fundamentalist group’s existence that has got everyone talking online.

The former US president appeared on Fox News for an exclusive interview discussing the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and how he had dealt with the Afghan government during his term at the office. Trump on Tuesday blamed Joe Biden for the Afghanistan crisis calling it “the greatest embarrassment” in the history of the United States.

ALSO READ |Want to know more about the US, Taliban and Afghanistan? Seven books to read

“It’s not that we left Afghanistan. It’s the grossly incompetent way we left!” Trump said. “Afghanistan is the most embarrassing military outcome in the history of the United States. It didn’t have to be that way!”

Talking about the deal with Taliban that was actually brokered by his government, he told the host Sean Hannity that he had warned presumed Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in discussions last year that the US will “strike back tenfold if an American was harmed or the militants encroached on unapproved areas.”

Although he initially said, “history knows that they are very brutal”, Trump began to seemingly veer towards praising Taliban calling them as “good fighters” before adding, “they’ve been fighting for a thousand years.” The small snippet from the interview has gone viral, triggering many jokes online.

While his remark left many baffled online, they agreed it wasn’t surprising. Netizens quickly came up with many sarcastic comments and jokes to poke fun at him.

 

Another statement that many viewers and netizens found bizarre was the former president urging people to get vaccinated and wear masks, but only if they wanted to.

