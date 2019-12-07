Donald Trump complains about flushing; Twitter has a field day

Donald Trump’s comment triggered a series of jokes online as people couldn’t shy away from toilet humour. Donald Trump’s comment triggered a series of jokes online as people couldn’t shy away from toilet humour.

US President Donald Trump has yet again become a butt of all jokes online after suggesting Americans are in the midst of a toilet-flushing epidemic. He also ordered a federal review of water efficiency standards in bathroom fixtures, leading #ToiletGate to trend online.

“People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times as opposed to once. They end up using more water,” Trump said while talking with business owners about what he called ‘‘commonsense” steps to end overregulation. He also added that he has asked the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to investigate the issue and possibly look at rolling back water-saving standards.

“We have a situation where we’re looking very strongly at sinks and showers, and other elements of bathrooms. You turn the faucet on … and you don’t get any water. They take a shower and water comes dripping out,” Trump added.

Here’s the video, via WaPo, of Trump discussing toilet flushing: “We have a situation where we’re looking very strongly at sinks and showers, and other elements of bathrooms … You turn on the faucet and you don’t get any water … People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times.” pic.twitter.com/pPE0im4RxL — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 6, 2019

Naturally, Twitter users brought out their ace toilet humour at play and couldn’t stop wondering how the POTUS knew about it with such confidence. Soon memes and jokes poking fun at him flooded the micro-blogging site and no one held back at all.

Make America Flush Again — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) December 6, 2019

Why does it take Trump “10-15 times” to flush the toilet? 😂🤣 — William LeGate (@williamlegate) December 7, 2019

Christ… Was he trying to flush his tax returns? — Eric Ranschau 🏳️‍🌈 (@eranschau) December 6, 2019

Toddlers are often obsessed with flushing toilets is all I’m saying here. https://t.co/5H65hNDlP8 https://t.co/GlRcnyuBnd — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 6, 2019

Someone needs to let @realDonaldTrump know that if he stops putting his diapers in the toilet, then he won’t have to flush 10-15 times. — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) December 6, 2019

Eating 40lbs of hydrogenated fat daily and flushing 15 times a day is not out of the realms of imagination #toiletgate pic.twitter.com/PUeN24P6NB — Free Syria Media Hub (@Free_Media_Hub) December 7, 2019

A live look at the lobbyists, waiting outside the Oval Office.#toiletgate pic.twitter.com/D9wrCR4IsX — Karen Springer 🗽 (@SpringerKM) December 7, 2019

To be fair to the POTUS, it’s hard to get the whole Constitution and Bill of Rights down in one flush. — Susan Stone 🎃 (@SusanStone12) December 6, 2019

Whoa whoa whoa, you’re telling me this guy’s poops clog toilets? pic.twitter.com/sSTXv4LThs — Edward DeRuiter (@edwardderuiter) December 6, 2019

Everytime I take a Trump, I have to flush 10-15 times. 😂 #toiletgate https://t.co/JuG0mhLWSO — Coach Mac (@gymteacher7) December 7, 2019

Listening to Trump talking about having to flush the toilet 15 times like pic.twitter.com/rnymmevq66 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) December 6, 2019

<

Now we know why he went to Walter Reed — Anthony Chergosky (@achergosky) December 6, 2019

Trump thinking people have to flush their toilets 10 – 15 times confirms just how full of shit he really is. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 6, 2019

The coolest part of being president is getting the law changed when your turd chokes the toilet. https://t.co/QzpqVwjoEm — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) December 6, 2019

He also said that the White House will have to change lightbulbs in some rooms because the new bulb “gives you an orange look.”

President Trump: “The lightbulb… I hate to say it, it doesn’t make you look as good. Of course, being a vain person that’s very important to me. It gives you an orange look… We’ll have to change those bulbs out at least a couple of rooms where I am in the White House.” pic.twitter.com/Sb4pptFlIp — The Hill (@thehill) December 6, 2019

“The new bulb is many times more expensive, and, I hate to say it, it doesn’t make you look as good,” he said once again reiterating his previous claim.

