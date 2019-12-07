Follow Us:
Donald Trump complains about flushing; Twitter has a field day

Twitter users brought out their ace toilet humour at play and couldn't stop wondering how the POTUS knew about it with such confidence.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 7, 2019 9:39:46 pm
donald trump, toilet gate, trump 10 to 15 times flush toilet, trump flush toilet jokes, trump epa review toilet flush, viral news, funny news, indian express Donald Trump’s comment triggered a series of jokes online as people couldn’t shy away from toilet humour.

US President Donald Trump has yet again become a butt of all jokes online after suggesting Americans are in the midst of a toilet-flushing epidemic. He also ordered a federal review of water efficiency standards in bathroom fixtures, leading #ToiletGate to trend online.

“People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times as opposed to once. They end up using more water,” Trump said while talking with business owners about what he called ‘‘commonsense” steps to end overregulation. He also added that he has asked the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to investigate the issue and possibly look at rolling back water-saving standards.

“We have a situation where we’re looking very strongly at sinks and showers, and other elements of bathrooms. You turn the faucet on … and you don’t get any water. They take a shower and water comes dripping out,” Trump added.

Naturally, Twitter users brought out their ace toilet humour at play and couldn’t stop wondering how the POTUS knew about it with such confidence. Soon memes and jokes poking fun at him flooded the micro-blogging site and no one held back at all.

<

He also said that the White House will have to change lightbulbs in some rooms because the new bulb “gives you an orange look.”

“The new bulb is many times more expensive, and, I hate to say it, it doesn’t make you look as good,” he said once again reiterating his previous claim.

