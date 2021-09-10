scorecardresearch
Friday, September 10, 2021
Trump says he can knock Biden out ‘in seconds’ in boxing ring; netizens poke fun

“I think Biden would go down within the first few seconds,” former president Donald Trump claimed during a news conference.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 10, 2021 11:42:01 am
donald trump, joe biden, trump biden boxing match, trump biden knock out, Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort, trump Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort, funny news, indian expressPreviously in 2016 and in 2018, Donald Trump and Joe Biden both had claimed to take out one another in fight.

If there was anyone in the world Donald Trump could box with, it would be Joe Biden. The former US president said so Thursday during a press conference for an upcoming boxing match, and his statement has triggered hilarious reactions online.

Trump, who is set to provide ringside commentary for a boxing bout between heavyweight champions Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday, made the statement at a pre-fight media interaction last night.

“I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden because I think he’d go down very, very quickly,” Trump said in the virtual interaction. The 75-year-old businessman-turned-politician added that he thought “Biden would go down in the first few seconds.”

“You know, he once said, ‘Oh, I’d like to take him behind the bar’,” Trump said, in reference to a statement Biden made in 2016 that he would like to take Trump “behind the gym”.

In fact, Biden had made similar comments in 2018. While addressing a rally at the University of Miami, Biden said he would have “beat the hell out of” Trump over his nasty remarks against women had he been in high school.

The rivalry between the leaders has left netizens in splits, with some trying to picture what it would look like to see the two men in their late 70s fighting it out. While many trolled Trump with jokes and GIFs, others couldn’t stop sharing photoshopped versions of their ‘match trailer’. People are willing to pay a “top price” to see this bout! Take a look at the reactions:

