Trump says he can knock Biden out ‘in seconds’ in boxing ring; netizens poke fun

If there was anyone in the world Donald Trump could box with, it would be Joe Biden. The former US president said so Thursday during a press conference for an upcoming boxing match, and his statement has triggered hilarious reactions online.

Trump, who is set to provide ringside commentary for a boxing bout between heavyweight champions Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday, made the statement at a pre-fight media interaction last night.

“I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden because I think he’d go down very, very quickly,” Trump said in the virtual interaction. The 75-year-old businessman-turned-politician added that he thought “Biden would go down in the first few seconds.”

“You know, he once said, ‘Oh, I’d like to take him behind the bar’,” Trump said, in reference to a statement Biden made in 2016 that he would like to take Trump “behind the gym”.

Trump was asked who he would pick if he had to choose someone to box. He said he would pick Joe Biden and that he would “go down within the first few seconds.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/WbPzY7c556 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 9, 2021

In fact, Biden had made similar comments in 2018. While addressing a rally at the University of Miami, Biden said he would have “beat the hell out of” Trump over his nasty remarks against women had he been in high school.

The rivalry between the leaders has left netizens in splits, with some trying to picture what it would look like to see the two men in their late 70s fighting it out. While many trolled Trump with jokes and GIFs, others couldn’t stop sharing photoshopped versions of their ‘match trailer’. People are willing to pay a “top price” to see this bout! Take a look at the reactions:

Rap Fact: Donald Trump is down to box Joe Biden on 9/11‼️😳 Who y’all got⁉️ pic.twitter.com/XEY4WvJQMT — RapTV (@raptvcom) September 10, 2021

So there was a fight, it was called a Presidential Election 2020 and Trump lost – big time (knock out). — Knittah (@GooRee) September 9, 2021

The guy needs 2 hands to lift a glass. Ok….. — Shawn Patterson (@shawnmpatterson) September 9, 2021

How about a match where they have to list the names of every grandchild. — Schooley (@Rschooley) September 9, 2021

When I tell you I’d empty my bank account to see this. — Markus (@Markus7Red) September 9, 2021

👏🏾 Come on America!

Y’all know we needs this like a stimulus!! Run it up! 💰🤑 pic.twitter.com/GSapo8ze6m — D.B.3 (@DB3TheOriginal) September 10, 2021

Right!!!! He can’t even beat an umbrella pic.twitter.com/p5XNnF1dzv — What Evs (@mrsepperson71) September 9, 2021

Trump said he’d like to fight Biden in a boxing match. So I made a little preview video.#BidenAlreadyBeatTrump pic.twitter.com/92F9z5GlF4 — JAKE (@USMC_O311) September 10, 2021

Donald Trump: “I wanna box Joe Biden.”

His team: pic.twitter.com/mRAAvrgu8t — SomethingnewTrainee (@SomethingnewTr) September 10, 2021

Trump says he would like to box Biden but everyone knows they don’t make gloves that small. — NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) September 10, 2021

It would be literally like this… pic.twitter.com/lekjM5Y08M — Toxic Man☢️ (@Radi0activeMan_) September 9, 2021