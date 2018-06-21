Donald Trump reverses child separation order; Twitterati ask about children already separated

Donald Trump in his speech said. “We’re going to have strong, very strong borders, but we’re going to keep the families together,” and added that he didn’t like the “sight” or “feeling” of children separated from their parents. (Source: AP Photo) Donald Trump in his speech said. “We’re going to have strong, very strong borders, but we’re going to keep the families together,” and added that he didn’t like the “sight” or “feeling” of children separated from their parents. (Source: AP Photo)

In a dramatic change of events, US President Donald Trump withdrew the controversial decision on immigration by signing an executive order on Wednesday. Under the policy, children of imigrants were separated from their mothers at the US-Mexico boder, leading to widespread criticism of the Trump administration.

ALSO READ | News anchor breaks down while reporting story on infants being ‘detained’ at US-Mexico border



While initially, the officials of the Trump government argued that the only way to end the practice was for Congress to pass new legislation but Democrats countered that all it needed was Trump’s signature alone, which is exactly what was done on Wednesday.

Soon after the decision was announced, people on social media said it was Trump who created the problem in the first place. Here are the reactions to Trump’s speech:

Superman always stands up for what’s right. Did you know he’s a refugee? Refugees contribute to the fabric of our society. Stand on the right side of history this World Refugee Day. #StandWithRefugees and @theIRC https://t.co/cifai799Rl pic.twitter.com/USvEq6Xmhp — Warner Bros. (@WarnerBrosEnt) June 20, 2018

Mr President you say that some immigrants have “professional” lawyers telling them what to say.

Too bad you don’t have professional lawyers. @realDonaldTrump — Paul Guy (@paulguy6) June 21, 2018

It is outrageous, horrendous, horrific that a bungled implementation of a vile policy has caused broken families and 2300 orphans in just a few weeks. — Libertas (@saneandreal) June 21, 2018

At this point, even the devil is building a wall to keep Donald Trump out. — Ryan Knight 🌊 (@ProudResister) June 21, 2018

Your EO does nothing to address the 2300+ kids who have already been snatched from their parents. Halt ALL deportations until you can make sure you don’t deport any more parents without their kids. — Gary M. Sarli (@GMSarli) June 21, 2018

Before the reversal of the orders, there were certain airlines as well which had refused the president to use their flights.

JUST IN: American Airlines has requested that the US federal government “immediately refrain from using American for the purpose of transporting children who have been separated from their families due to the current immigration policy.” pic.twitter.com/AWl6BKDBJS — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 20, 2018

5 airlines are refusing to let Donald Trump use their flights

to transport migrant children separated from parents — Catherine Vallely (@Thebfromtuam) June 21, 2018

What do you have to say about the move? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd