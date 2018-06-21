Follow Us:
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Donald Trump reverses child separation order; Twitterati ask about children already separated

Even after reversing the orders many people have not taken his speech in a positive light. While many stated that it was him who created the problem in the first place, others wonder why it took so long for him to take this decision. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 21, 2018 6:27:08 pm
Donald Trump, US immigration, trump on immigration, US family separation, US-Mexico border, US immigration bill, Republicans, House of representatives, United States, world news Donald Trump in his speech said. “We’re going to have strong, very strong borders, but we’re going to keep the families together,” and added that he didn’t like the “sight” or “feeling” of children separated from their parents. (Source: AP Photo)
In a dramatic change of events, US President Donald Trump withdrew the controversial decision on immigration by signing an executive order on Wednesday. Under the policy, children of imigrants were separated from their mothers at the US-Mexico boder, leading to widespread criticism of the Trump administration.

While initially, the officials of the Trump government argued that the only way to end the practice was for Congress to pass new legislation but Democrats countered that all it needed was Trump’s signature alone, which is exactly what was done on Wednesday.

Soon after the decision was announced, people on social media said it was Trump who created the problem in the first place. Here are the reactions to Trump’s speech:

Before the reversal of the orders, there were certain airlines as well which had refused the president to use their flights.

What do you have to say about the move? Tell us in the comments section below.

