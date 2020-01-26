Donald Trump reveals US Space Force logo; Star Trek fans call it a ‘rip-off’

“Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this…” tweeted George Takei, American actor who played Sulu in “Star Trek”. “Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this…” tweeted George Takei, American actor who played Sulu in “Star Trek”.

With US President Donald Trump recently unveiling the new US Space Force logo, netizens can’t help but notice an uncanny resemblance of the logo with the emblem of the Starfleet Command insignia from the American science fiction series “Star Trek”.

“After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!” tweeted Trump while sharing the picture of the logo.

After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

With Trump having a Twitter following of over 71 million, it did not take long for the post to go viral, prompting reactions from many, including George Takei, one of the actors in the series.

“Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this…” tweeted Takei, American actor who played Sulu in “Star Trek”, while sharing the logo.

pic.twitter.com/O4pBvzokQy — mark schade aka Spanky Dennison (@Mschade2020) January 24, 2020

So when does the movie begin? And what does Captain Flotus do in Space Force? pic.twitter.com/rsRMtOQ4r8 — JKA 🇺🇸🎭❄🌊 (@Mafhoney) January 25, 2020

Swell, now taxpayers get to pay for lawyers when you’re sued by Paramount and the Roddenberry estate… pic.twitter.com/hd7RM20BYZ — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) January 24, 2020

It looks like you’ll be hearing from Star Trek’s lawyers. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 24, 2020

You ripped off Star Trek! pic.twitter.com/5VlSVa5JyY — thenightbreak (@thenightbreak) January 24, 2020

Do you think the US Force logo resembles the ‘Star Trek’ insignia? Tell us in the comments section below.

