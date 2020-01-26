Follow Us:
Donald Trump reveals US Space Force logo; Star Trek fans call it a ‘rip-off’

With Trump having a Twitter following of over 71 million, it did not take long for the post to go viral, prompting reactions from many, including George Takei, one of the actors in the science fiction series.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 26, 2020 6:37:41 pm
donald trump, donald trump Space Force logo, Star Trek, donald trump trolled “Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this…” tweeted George Takei, American actor who played Sulu in “Star Trek”.

With US President Donald Trump recently unveiling the new US Space Force logo, netizens can’t help but notice an uncanny resemblance of the logo with the emblem of the Starfleet Command insignia from the American science fiction series “Star Trek”.

“After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!” tweeted Trump while sharing the picture of the logo.

“Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this…” tweeted Takei, American actor who played Sulu in “Star Trek”, while sharing the logo.

Do you think the US Force logo resembles the ‘Star Trek’ insignia? Tell us in the comments section below.

