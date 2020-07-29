scorecardresearch
Donald Trump praises doctor who claimed ‘alien DNA’ is used in treatments. Here is how netizens reacted

Earlier in June, the World Health organisation had stopped the hydroxychloroquine trials after evidence showed that the drug did not reduce mortality for hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 29, 2020 7:11:32 pm
Donald Trump alien doctor press conference viral video, Donald Trump tweets, trending, The clip received more attention after it was reshared by Donald Trump Jr. and by President Trump.

The US President Donald Trump has stirred controversy again after he retweeted a viral video and voiced support for a doctor who reportedly praised hydroxychloroquine as a miracle coronavirus cure and claimed alien DNA was used in medical treatments.

The clip, which now has been removed from the microblogging website, featured a group of people who claimed to be “America’s Frontline Doctors” and stated that neither masks nor lockdowns were required to fight the ongoing pandemic.

According to the Washington Post, the video was live-streamed on media outlet Breitbart and was viewed over 14 million times. The clip received more attention after it was re-shared by Donald Trump Jr. and by President Trump.

Moreover, when Trump was questioned regarding his tweet supporting Dr Stella Immanuel’s claims on hydroxychloroquine as a cure for Covid-19, he said, “I thought her voice was an important voice, but I know nothing about her.” He later cut short the address and stormed out.

Watch the video here:

Trump’s tweet and support for the doctor triggered angry reactions online.

