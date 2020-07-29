Donald Trump praises doctor who claimed ‘alien DNA’ is used in treatments. Here is how netizens reacted

The clip received more attention after it was reshared by Donald Trump Jr. and by President Trump. The clip received more attention after it was reshared by Donald Trump Jr. and by President Trump.

The US President Donald Trump has stirred controversy again after he retweeted a viral video and voiced support for a doctor who reportedly praised hydroxychloroquine as a miracle coronavirus cure and claimed alien DNA was used in medical treatments.

The clip, which now has been removed from the microblogging website, featured a group of people who claimed to be “America’s Frontline Doctors” and stated that neither masks nor lockdowns were required to fight the ongoing pandemic.

According to the Washington Post, the video was live-streamed on media outlet Breitbart and was viewed over 14 million times. The clip received more attention after it was re-shared by Donald Trump Jr. and by President Trump.

Moreover, when Trump was questioned regarding his tweet supporting Dr Stella Immanuel’s claims on hydroxychloroquine as a cure for Covid-19, he said, “I thought her voice was an important voice, but I know nothing about her.” He later cut short the address and stormed out.

Watch the video here:

“I thought her voice was an important voice, but I know nothing about her,” President Trump says of the video he retweeted where a woman claims masks don’t work & there’s a cure for Covid-19. Instead of explaining the contradiction given he’s endorsed masks, Trump left the room. pic.twitter.com/k8jKdrI1oz — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 28, 2020

Earlier in June, the World Health organisation had stopped the hydroxychloroquine trials after evidence showed that the drug did not reduce mortality for hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

The Solidarity Trial’s hydroxychloroquine arm is being stopped, on the basis of evidence showing it does not reduce mortality for hospitalised #COVID19 patients. — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 17, 2020

Trump’s tweet and support for the doctor triggered angry reactions online.

Donald Trump quoting a doctor who thinks that coronavirus can be cured with alien DNA and believes that some diseases are caused by sex with demons doesn’t even seem like a weird story for 2020. — Dave Matt (@davematt88) July 29, 2020

.@kaitlancollins: The woman you say is a ‘great doctor’ said masks don’t work & doctors make medicine using DNA from aliens- TRUMP: “I can tell you this: She was on air, along with many other doctors, & they were big fans of hydroxychloroquine. I thought she was very impressive” pic.twitter.com/nSui8DOLDL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 28, 2020

Sex with demons & alien DNA…meet the new head of Trump’s pandemic response team, Dr. Stella Immanuel. pic.twitter.com/ugVm0LX8ru — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖 𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@Sundae_Gurl) July 28, 2020

I want to see @stella_immanuel go head to head with @BillGates about #Hydroxychloroquine and its effectiveness on COVID. Here is what Bill says about it on recent @TEDTalks pic.twitter.com/NWlOXwOBl5 — Shem Radzikowski PhD* MSc MA BEng (@DrShem) July 29, 2020

