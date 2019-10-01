Donald Trump retweets bot account which feeds on his Galeophobia

President Donald Trump was on a retweeting spree in support of conservative radio show host Mark Levin following his spat with Fox News anchor Ed Henry.

Trump had retweeted more than a dozen tweets in support of Mark Levin after he lashed out at Ed Henry when the latter asked if the president sought any favours from Ukranian president Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a phone call on July 25th.

Amidst the retweeting frenzy, netizens were baffled to him share a tweet from a bot. The tweet was hard to miss as it did not add up to the context of any of the other tweets. Take a look at the bizarre tweet:

The original tweet had the word “Fake news” instead of the word “Pro Shark”. The tweet which trump presumably has unintentionally retweeted was in fact from a bot account which replaces certain keywords from his own tweets to “sharks”.

The US president did not seem to realise that he was giving voice to a bot account which pokes fun at his fear of sharks or Galeophobia.

The account, which goes by the username @TBASharks, in fact, spells out as Trump But About Sharks. Its twitter bio reads: “Trump apparently hates sharks, so this bot does some word replacement on his tweets to make them about sharks.”

According to The Guardian, Trump’s Galeophobia became public after adult film star Stormy Daniels alleged that he was obsessed with TV shows related to sharks and he is terrified of them.