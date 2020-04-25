Follow Us:
Saturday, April 25, 2020
COVID19

Netizens not impressed with Trump’s ‘being sarcastic’ defence, triggers #InjectDisinfectant memes

After he said he was just being sarcastic, #TrumpIsALaughingStock started trending on Twitter with people sharing memes and GIFs slamming him for his remark.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 25, 2020 3:03:19 pm
People have been trolling US President for his recent remarks with memes and spoof videos.

US President Donald Trump has been dominated social media conversations around the world after his recent coronavirus briefing went viral, where he suggested that sunlight and injecting disinfectants could be a possible cure for Covid-19.

As medical professionals were quick to denounce his claims and issued warnings to people “not to drink bleach” and “inject disinfectant” or get themselves “exposed to UV lights for prolong”, netizens were quickly to come up with spoof videos and memes to slam the politician. One parody video by comedian Sarah Cooper went viral on social media, with people lauding her for nailing the Trump impression.

As Trump’s ideas set social media abuzz, the American Cleaning Institute, an group representing the US cleaning products industry, said in a statement, “Disinfectants are meant to kill germs or viruses on hard surfaces. Under no circumstances should they ever be used on one’s skin, ingested or injected internally.”

Reckitt Benckiser, the company that manufactures the household disinfectants Dettol and Lysol, issued a statement warning people not to ingest or inject its products. However, that didn’t stop people from sharing memes and jokes online trolling POTUS. After he said he was just being sarcastic, #TrumpIsALaughingStock started trending on Twitter with people sharing memes and GIFs slamming him for his remark.

After his initial comment #InjectDisfectant, #Lysol, #Dettol and #Clorox dominated social media trends with netizens ruthlessly ridiculing the US President for suggestion that injections of disinfectants could be used to treat the virus.

The White House hit back on Friday accusing the media of taking the president’s bizarre comments “out of context” and sensationalising them. “President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should consult with medical doctors regarding coronavirus treatment, a point that he emphasized again during yesterday’s briefing,” New White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement. “Leave it to the media to irresponsibly take President Trump out of context and run with negative headlines,: it added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 25: Latest News

Advertisement