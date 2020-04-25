Netizens not impressed with Trump’s ‘being sarcastic’ defence, triggers #InjectDisinfectant memes

People have been trolling US President for his recent remarks with memes and spoof videos. People have been trolling US President for his recent remarks with memes and spoof videos.

US President Donald Trump has been dominated social media conversations around the world after his recent coronavirus briefing went viral, where he suggested that sunlight and injecting disinfectants could be a possible cure for Covid-19.

As medical professionals were quick to denounce his claims and issued warnings to people “not to drink bleach” and “inject disinfectant” or get themselves “exposed to UV lights for prolong”, netizens were quickly to come up with spoof videos and memes to slam the politician. One parody video by comedian Sarah Cooper went viral on social media, with people lauding her for nailing the Trump impression.

How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

As Trump’s ideas set social media abuzz, the American Cleaning Institute, an group representing the US cleaning products industry, said in a statement, “Disinfectants are meant to kill germs or viruses on hard surfaces. Under no circumstances should they ever be used on one’s skin, ingested or injected internally.”

Reckitt Benckiser, the company that manufactures the household disinfectants Dettol and Lysol, issued a statement warning people not to ingest or inject its products. However, that didn’t stop people from sharing memes and jokes online trolling POTUS. After he said he was just being sarcastic, #TrumpIsALaughingStock started trending on Twitter with people sharing memes and GIFs slamming him for his remark.

After his initial comment #InjectDisfectant, #Lysol, #Dettol and #Clorox dominated social media trends with netizens ruthlessly ridiculing the US President for suggestion that injections of disinfectants could be used to treat the virus.

Coronavirus Cocktail (Trump’s favorite recipe). * 2 parts Lysol

* 1 part Pine-Sol

* 4 drops fresh bleach Stir, don’t shake, then gently add 1 olive.#TrumpIsALaughingStock P.S. To all MAGAts: This is sarcasm. Don’t try this at home. pic.twitter.com/WArtzJF6ep — She_Persisted (@Impeach_Cheeto) April 25, 2020

#TrumpIsALaughingStock how I imagine some of trump’s supporters after yesterday’s briefing pic.twitter.com/9stXVA25xY — San (@CityCamo) April 25, 2020

#TrumpIsALaughingStock because of this and than… pic.twitter.com/qzIVS5oiVx — wanted in 50 states (@wantedn50states) April 25, 2020

He amazes me with idiot questions on a daily basis. Wouldn’t be surprised he says this tomorrow! 🤦‍♀️ #Trump #uspresident #TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/xg600tbsIv — Alicia Morales (@AliciaLidia) April 25, 2020

What kind of cheese do you pair with a rare bottle of ‘08 Lysol? — katie morri$$ey (@KatieMoNYC) April 24, 2020

So Trump finally has his Jim Jones moment after suggesting injecting #disinfectant such as Lysol and #Clorox to kill corona. Any surprise here, given he has been leading a cult for the last 4 years. pic.twitter.com/C3mL03BpCH — Denise 🇯🇲🇨🇦 (@browncdngirl) April 24, 2020

“HAVE YOU INJECTED YOUR DETTOL TODAY?” pic.twitter.com/mWEXSv83Lq — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) April 24, 2020

Friday night drinks please have a shot courtesy of @realDonaldTrump . Thank you Mr President #Dettol 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/qEVt02yMGw — anfield memorabilia 🌈#NHS❤️ (@kopmemorabilia) April 24, 2020

Don’t worry, everybody! Ivanka is already sciencing the Lysol into hypodermic needles, so help is on the way! #InjectDisinfectant #TidePodPresident pic.twitter.com/qQfjGgGEtX — Matt Johnson (@HotPockets4All) April 24, 2020

I’ve never looked forward to anything more in my life. I feel so much safer now. Mmmmmnn. #Dettol #disinfectant pic.twitter.com/iKHuruUAfV — A Bartlett Photo (@PhotoBartlett) April 24, 2020

Remember to always Chill your domestos #disinfectant before drinking , toilet duck is best taking as a shot at room temperature … enjoy 🥂 🥃 pic.twitter.com/XguKPIlYgj — Coonster (@hibeesfamily) April 24, 2020

You’re in good hands with sunlight, Dettol and Trump M.D. on your case! #disinfectant pic.twitter.com/cvoJG32JG4 — Pizopop (@pizopop) April 24, 2020

In case you don’t have anything to laugh at in the quarantine. #Trump #disinfectant pic.twitter.com/eJVTxhudWx — The End is Near. (@MiladFar1990) April 24, 2020

The White House hit back on Friday accusing the media of taking the president’s bizarre comments “out of context” and sensationalising them. “President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should consult with medical doctors regarding coronavirus treatment, a point that he emphasized again during yesterday’s briefing,” New White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement. “Leave it to the media to irresponsibly take President Trump out of context and run with negative headlines,: it added.

