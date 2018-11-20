Finnish people are trolling Trump with ‘Rake America Great Again’ photos

While surveying the damage owing to the deadly wildfire that has ravaged Paradise, California, US President Donald Trump said Finnish people regularly use rakes to clear the country’s forest floors to prevent such catastrophes. The POTUS claimed that Finnish President Sauli Niinistö told him that about how his country prevents forest fires — something Niinistö doesn’t recall saying.

Advertising

The two world leaders did meet in Paris on Armistice Day and speak about California fires and the Scandinavian nation’s new aerial surveillance system to monitor potential threats, but nothing was said about raking.

Social media users quickly latched onto Trump’s claim as ‘Rake America Great Again’ began to trend and Finnish people challenged his fake news with #RakeNews.

People of Finland couldn’t stop trolling Trump with leaf-raking photos with #Haravointi, which means raking in Finnish.

In Finland it’s customary to own one of these. Doing my part to keep the Finnish forest floors clean. #Finland #gh #RakeAmericaGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/I8at5z8YH5 — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) November 19, 2018

pic.twitter.com/He8AAOLE6Q Monkees cleaning up the floor from leaves!#RakeAmericaGreatAgain — Cali Dreaming NaphiSoc (@NaphiSoc) November 19, 2018

#MakeAmericaRakeAgain Advertising Rake Forest University is now offering Fire Management classes.#RakeItTillYaMakeIt

🔥🌲🔥🌲🔥🌲🔥🌲🔥🌲🔥 pic.twitter.com/tCG2Rx0yQY — Sealed Indictments Anyone??🤔 (@HealingCombat) November 19, 2018

Just waiting for this leaf to drop so I can rake it! Any minute now… #haravointi #raking #Finnish pic.twitter.com/J0Mw6bZ7ci — Anu Koskela (@anu_on_trains) November 18, 2018

Just finished a whole day raking in the forest. Hopefully, that will prevent a fire. #Raking #haravointi #RakingAmericaGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/Kx22DU818G — 亅Φ Ν Δ Η ₭iレレ ッ (@deathbyd3s1gn) November 18, 2018

The Finnish people have taken to their rakes en masse this weekend! Click on #haravointi (raking) to see their posts!

A new Olympic sport to consider for 2020? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/KIBct9tocQ — Fiona Bateman (@fi_bateman_) November 18, 2018

Good luck Mr Trump! Best raking regards from Finland! pic.twitter.com/xsV5qHZ1Jk — Aleksi Valavuori (@Valavuori) November 18, 2018

“I was with the President of Finland. He called it a forest nation and they spent a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things and they don’t have any problem,” Trump told reporters.

The Finnish president told the Ilta-Sanomat newspaper Sunday he did speak briefly with Trump about forest management and that he’d made the comment about Finland being able to “take care of our forests,” but nothing about raking.