Finnish people are trolling Trump with ‘Rake America Great Again’ photos

The POTUS said that Finnish President Sauli Niinistö told him that citizens of the European country rake and clean forest floors to prevent any catastrophic situation -- something Niinistö doesn't recall saying.

Finnish people are spreading #RakeNews online with their photos of cleaning forest floors.

While surveying the damage owing to the deadly wildfire that has ravaged Paradise, California, US President Donald Trump said Finnish people regularly use rakes to clear the country’s forest floors to prevent such catastrophes. The POTUS claimed that Finnish President Sauli Niinistö told him that about how his country prevents forest fires — something Niinistö doesn’t recall saying.

The two world leaders did meet in Paris on Armistice Day and speak about California fires and the Scandinavian nation’s new aerial surveillance system to monitor potential threats, but nothing was said about raking.

Social media users quickly latched onto Trump’s claim as ‘Rake America Great Again’ began to trend and Finnish people challenged his fake news with #RakeNews.

People of Finland couldn’t stop trolling Trump with leaf-raking photos with #Haravointi, which means raking in Finnish.

“I was with the President of Finland. He called it a forest nation and they spent a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things and they don’t have any problem,” Trump told reporters.

The Finnish president told the Ilta-Sanomat newspaper Sunday he did speak briefly with Trump about forest management and that he’d made the comment about Finland being able to “take care of our forests,” but nothing about raking.

