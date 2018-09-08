Twitterati are replacing Donald Trump with penguin in photos and the results will leave you ROFL-ing

Follow Us:
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 8, 2018 1:36:18 pm
donald trump, trump replaced with penguin, trump memes, trump penguin photoshop battle, trump funny photoshop battle, amando iannucci, viral news, funny news, indian express From meeting at the White House to Trump on official tours, people have not left any event out. (Source: Dylan Brady/ Twitter)

When it comes to memes and trolls, US President Donald Trump seems to be social media’s darling. While his photos and posts are almost always turned into viral memes, Twitterati got together again this time in a photoshop battle to replace his photos with a penguin. And the results are epic.

It all started when famous writer-director and satirist, Armando Iannucci, made a proposal on the microblogging site recently to swap the POTUS. “Proposal: If you take any piece of footage of Trump in a White House meeting, and replaced Trump with a penguin,” the ‘Veep’ creator wrote. He further added that even if you put a penguin in place of the billionaire president, “the expressions on the faces of everyone else in the room would still work.” And guess what, maybe he’s right.

Twitterati were more than happy to answer his call and soon the platform was flooded with #TrumpReplacedByPenguin memes. Although the challenge was initially just for meeting at White House, it quickly spread. From photos of him with Queen Elizabeth II and Vladimir Putin to even Kim Jong-Un — tweeple swapped in all instances and the results are hilarious. Sample these below:

Tell us your favourite one in comments below.

