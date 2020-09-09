Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize. Here is how netizens reacted

Since the nomination, many have taken to social media to congratulate the US president. (AP/PTI Photo)

US President Donald Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021 by a Norwegian lawmaker has created quite a buzz on social media, taking many people by surprise. Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament for the far-right Progress Party, said Trump should be considered for helping broker a deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which might usher in peace in the Middle East.

“It is for his contribution for peace between Israel and the UAE. It is a unique deal. No matter how Trump acts at home and what he says at press conferences, he has absolutely a chance at getting the Nobel Peace Prize,” Christian Tybring-Gjedde told Reuters.

Interestingly, Tybring-Gjedde was also one of two Norwegian lawmakers who nominated Trump for the peace prize in 2018 for his efforts to bring reconciliation between North and South Korea.

Since the nomination, netizens have taken to social media to express their views. While some are congratulating the US president, others are not too pleased.

It is not a “troll”: Trump nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021! pic.twitter.com/PgE7BUk2Lo — Andrea Daniele (@AndreaDan) September 9, 2020

Donald trump is nominated for nobel peace prize 2021 My mind to sweden government :- pic.twitter.com/Xgfme5fegj — Mayank ♥️🌈🌈(मैं हुं बेरोजगार) (@bed_wizard947) September 9, 2020

BREAKING: Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for Israel-UAE peace deal.#NobelPeacePrize pic.twitter.com/QtpmAevtYU — Sarah Black (@SarahBl01635775) September 9, 2020

Not really sure of the qualifications, I will have to look into it because this just happened …… Norwegian parliamentarian nominates Donald Trump for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize pic.twitter.com/4nDNhALrBR — Cheeko763 (@cheeko763) September 9, 2020

Norwegian parliamentarian nominates Donald Trump for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize https://t.co/FmTsT6V2JL pic.twitter.com/GmSz0TTiFj — Reformed Moose (@reformedmoose) September 9, 2020

BREAKING NEWS:

President Trump has been nominated for a 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/nATttbmVev — Celani Mathenjwa ❁ (@CelaniMathenjwa) September 9, 2020

Wht m I listening 2?

Really, Donal Trump is going to win the 2021 ” Nobel Peace Prize ” cuz of peace agreement b/w UAE & Israel.

Now it seems that after a few years Egypt’s president🖕 will also be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

😂😂

BTW, Sorry #NobelPeacePrize#DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Uf7DxS1EOE — The Kingdom Of Humanity (@KingdomHumanity) September 9, 2020

