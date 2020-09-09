scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize. Here is how netizens reacted

No matter how Trump acts at home and what he says at press conferences, he has absolutely a chance at getting the Nobel Peace Prize," the Norwegian lawmaker who nominated Trump said.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 9, 2020 7:04:51 pm
Since the nomination, many have taken to social media to congratulate the US president.

US President Donald Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021 by a Norwegian lawmaker has created quite a buzz on social media, taking many people by surprise. Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament for the far-right Progress Party, said Trump should be considered for helping broker a deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which might usher in peace in the Middle East.

“It is for his contribution for peace between Israel and the UAE. It is a unique deal. No matter how Trump acts at home and what he says at press conferences, he has absolutely a chance at getting the Nobel Peace Prize,” Christian Tybring-Gjedde told Reuters.

Interestingly, Tybring-Gjedde was also one of two Norwegian lawmakers who nominated Trump for the peace prize in 2018 for his efforts to bring reconciliation between North and South Korea.

Since the nomination, netizens have taken to social media to express their views. While some are congratulating the US president, others are not too pleased.

