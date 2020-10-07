Trump campaign video shows him scoring touchdown against COVID-19, Twitter takes it down

The campaign video showed Trump’s face superimposed on Aiyuk body and a picture of coronavirus photoshopped on Epps, to make it look like the president is hurdling past the virus.

US President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign released a video that aimed to show that the president had dodged the coronavirus, but it was taken down by Twitter over copyright issues.

The short clip was a parody of the National Football League game between San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The original video of the game had 49ers’ wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk hurdling over the Eagles defender Marcus Epps to score a touchdown.

Watch the original video here:

The campaign video showed Trump’s face superimposed on Aiyuk’s, and a picture of the coronavirus on Epps, to make it look like the president had cleared the virus.

Trump returned to the White House Monday after being admitted to a hospital for treatment. He and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus on October 2.

Take a look here:

However, Twitter took down the video for violating the NFL’s copyright rules.

The president was criticised on social media after posing outside the White House without a mask despite not testing negaitve.

